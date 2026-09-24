Just when the Guardians need him the most, Brayan Rocchio has delivered.

Down to his last strike in a crucial Game Two of the Guardians' final series against the Chicago White Sox, Rocchio delivered a two-RBI single to left field and walked off the game.

But that wasn't Rocchio's only heroic moment in September.

At the beginning of the month, in a series against Detroit, Rocchio blasted a grand slam before putting a cherry on top with a walk-off home run in Game One of a three-game series. Rocchio became just the sixth major leaguer ever to hit a grand slam and walk off in the same game.

He now leads Major League Baseball with four walk-off hits this season.

The heroics against Chicago came as the Guardians entered the series a half-game behind Chicago in the AL Central.

At the start of the series, the Guardians' magic number for a playoff berth was 9. Cleveland's chances of clinching a postseason spot rested heavily on a series win over their divisional competition.

A 2-1 series win set the stage for a Guardians sweep of the Athletics, putting them on a five-game win streak before their penultimate series against the Boston Red Sox. The Guardians' results in their final two series will decide their fate in the race for an AL Central title and a first-round playoff bye.

Sep 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) runs home to score a run on an RBI double by third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being sent down to AAA Columbus in May of 2025, Rocchio seems to have gained new, profound confidence at the plate.

Prior to being optioned down, Rocchio batted .205 with 15 hits. With Columbus, Rocchio boosted his average to an impressive .252 along with 7 home runs and 31 RBI's in just 42 games. After his recall to the big-league club, he hit .233, hit 5 home runs in 115 games, and raised his wRC+ from a pre-option low of 25 to 104 after the call-up.

Cleveland fans have become accustomed to Rocchio's late-season heroics. At the end of the 2025 campaign, Rocchio sealed the Guardians' AL Central pennant with a walk-off homer off the right-field foul pole. Rocchio now leads Major League Baseball with four walk-off hits this season.

He is tied with José Ramírez for second-most career walk-offs with Cleveland with seven, and trails Jim Thome, who had 9 walk-offs with the club.

The big moments aren't the only bright side, though. Rocchio has slashed an impressive .267/.355/.483 in his 149 games.

That puts him 9th among MLB shortstops in batting average. He has been consistent, providing a reliable way for the Guardians to reach base, and has collected 62 runs this season. That's good for third on the team, behind just Steven Kwan and José Ramírez.

Rocchio has continued to be the offensive glue that the Guardians have needed in the nine-hole this season, and if this hot streak can continue into the postseason, it will certainly be an October to remember.