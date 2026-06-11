If the Guardians Are Seeking Bullpen Help, This Trade Target Could Be the Perfect Fit

If the Cleveland Guardians are serious about contending in the 2026 campaign, the front office will likely look to make a few moves at the trade deadline.

And when exploring the market for relievers, Toronto Blue Jays righty Braydon Fisher should be on the target list.

The 25-year-old has had a strong 2026 campaign, demonstrating flexibility as a do-it-all type of arm for Toronto. He's served as an opener, jumped into high-leverage situations and even closed out contests, showing the ability to do just about anything a team could ask of him.

Fortunately, no matter what position he has been in, he has delivered.

Across 34 games pitched, four starts and six finishes, equating to 35.2 innings on the mound, Fisher has tossed a strong 2.78 ERA and 1.037 WHIP. He has also allowed a measly .190 batting average against, striking out nearly 10 batters per nine innings.

His name isn't going to pop the eyes of a casual fan, but when diving into those numbers, it's hard not to be drawn to what he could be for Cleveland.

Braydon Fisher (1IP 1H 1ER 0BB 0K) pounded the zone, registering 13 strikes on 19 pitches in the Blue Jay loss to the Rays. His slider was our RP Pitch of the Day pic.twitter.com/CPvVdb3UEa — Baseball Prospectus (@baseballpro) May 12, 2026

Dynamic Usage

2026 has seen countless ups and downs for the Guardians' pitching staff.

In one game, the starting rotation looks like it features some of the best arms in baseball. The next, those same pitchers are surrendering multiple home runs and four or five runs. On another night, the bullpen enters with a multi-run lead, only to watch the opposition rally for a late-game victory.

And if the Guardians want to compete with some of baseball's best, they'll need a bit more reliability than what they have gotten recently.

Fisher offers that. Not just in a random fifth inning appearance, but anywhere.

Being able to start a game, put an opposition immediately on its heels, or come in for a ninth-inning finish is important. Cleveland could use an arm like that, especially when inconsistencies arise and players need extra rest.

Who should be the Jays closer?



Jeff Hoffman - 7.71 ERA / 3.55 FIP

Tommy Nance - 7.04 ERA / 4.04 FIP

(L) Joe Mantiply - 5.40 ERA / 3.42 FIP

(L) Mason Fluharty - 4.50 / 1.29 FIP

Spencer Miles - 3.48 ERA / 5.06 FIP

Braydon Fisher - 0.93 ERA / 2.61 FIP

Tyler Rogers - 0.84 ERA /… pic.twitter.com/QsNzxmoJbG — SleeperBlueJays (@SleeperBlueJays) April 19, 2026

This type of efficiency isn't just coming out of nowhere either, he has been doing it for the past two seasons.

Back in 2025, he posted a 2.70 ERA and 7-0 record while on the mound, tossing in 50 innings. He only gave up 32 hits and 19 walks, keeping his WHIP down at 1.020. That production led to him finishing within the Top 10 in the Rookie of the Year race.

And yet somehow, his name is often overlooked.

A Trade Opportunity

With Fisher playing so well and being such a good piece for Toronto's staff, they won't give him up unless they get a good return.

Heading into the summer, the Blue Jays are hovering around .500, currently sitting at a record of 33-36, placing them third in the American League East. Due to their division being such a highly contested race to the top, if they fall behind a bit further, they could be willing to deal as they prepare to retool for next season.

Reeled in a W 🎣



It's Braydon Fisher's first Big League save! pic.twitter.com/NtO2vdTukL — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2026

And if prospects are what they are looking for, Cleveland can offer it.

At Triple-A, outfielders such as Kahlil Watson and Petey Halpin, infielders CJ Kayfus and Juan Brito, and other position players like Kody Huff and Angel Genao could all be considered trade candidates. Not because they lack talent, but because their paths to the major leagues are increasingly crowded by players already on the roster or next in line for promotion.

If the Guardians want to capitalize on the value of prospects who appear ready for the next step, moving one or more of them while their stock is high could be a realistic option.

As the deadline approaches, keep a close eye on the bullpen, as if it remains rocky, a move like this could be on the docket for the front office.