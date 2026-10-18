Jo Adell Enjoying First Playoff Experience, Reveals This About Personal Agendas

When the Cleveland Guardians decided to pick up the phone and start dialing at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, it is hard to imagine the front office realized just how impactful some of the players they landed would end up being.

Just a few months later, the Guardians remain alive in the MLB Postseason race, having secured a 2-1 advantage over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

Along the way, countless players have had their moments, one of those being former Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell.

He is currently playing in October for the first time in his seven-year career in the big leagues.

"I just love the joy that he shows up with," Manager Stephen Vogt said when asked what has stood out to him about Adell's first trip to the postseason. "You can just see somebody who has wanted this for a long time. He has been huge for us... he has changed our lineup. He has changed our clubhouse. He has changed our team. I am so thankful Jo Adell is here."

Across 30 at-bats, Adell has six hits, one double and two triples, contributing eight RBI and four walks along the way. While his numbers may not scream elite, his extra-base knocks have come in critical moments for the Guardians.

Oct 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Jo Adell (7) slides into home plate to score a run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in game three of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That joy that Adell is playing with has translated to results.

In the AL Divisional Series, Adell smacked both of his triples, one coming in Game 2 with the Guardians attempting a comeback, with the other being a bases-clearing triple in Game 3 that helped push the team to a 9-3 victory.

Down in the series, both of Adell's moments were signs that he could answer the call under the brightest of spotlights.

He would go on to help the Guardians force Game 5 in the ALDS, smacking a two-run, two-out single to lock down the series win.

Fortunately, it hasn't just been ALDS success for the 27-year-old. He also recorded a ninth-inning insurance double during Game 1 of the ALCS, helping the Guardians steal a win on the road from Tropicana Field, 7-3.

While Adell has had plenty of moments where he has stolen headlines and drawn eyes, he reiterated on Saturday, Oct. 17, ahead of Game 4 of the ALCS, that personal agendas don't matter in the postseason. No matter your stats, no matter how you are playing, what remains important is winning games.

“The excitement of the playoffs and every game mattering and putting your own numbers and how you're feeling as a player, all of it gets pushed to the side, which is a really cool feeling," he said.

“The excitement of the playoffs and every game mattering and putting your own numbers and how you're feeling as a player, all of it gets pushed to the side, which is a really cool feeling”#Guardians Jo Adell on his 1st playoff experience so far#GuardsBall x @WEWS pic.twitter.com/eL6RWuUtlT — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 17, 2026

And the Guardians, from top to bottom, have done a really good job at embracing that mentality.

Of the players with over 25 at-bats on the team, only three are batting over .300, with Nathaniel Lowe, Steven Kwan, Adell, Travis Bazzana and Brayan Rocchio sitting below that mark. Yet, each has delivered in different moments throughout the postseason ride the Guardians have been on.

Out of the bullpen, guys like Erik Sabrowski, Joey Cantillo, Tanner Bibee and Foster Griffin, just to name a few, have seen bumps in the road, yet they all have rallied for one another.

This buy-in mentality isn't just embraced by one guy in the clubhouse, but rather the entire group.

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians celebrate in the clubhouse after winning the AL central division championship at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And although the Guardians entered the postseason as underdogs, they have quickly emerged as legitimate World Series contenders. It's hard to imagine that isn't due to the way this team has created such an energetic and driven culture.

The Guardians and Rays will continue the ALCS through the weekend, with a chance for the Guardians to win two games and make a trip to the grandest stage of them all.

In his first postseason appearance, Adell may be able help craft a storybook ending.