José Ramírez Keeps The Guardians Postseason Alive With Clutch Game Three Performance

With the Guardians backed up against a wall, staring elimination in the face, José Ramírez delivered arguably the most clutch game of his postseason career.

Ramírez not only contributed toCleveland's Game Three ALDS win from the plate, but also made season-saving plays in the field.

Ramírez has historically struggled in the postseason despite strong regular-season offensive output. Before tonight, Ramírez has had 198 postseason plate appearances, hitting .225 with a deflating .666 OPS. As the playoffs have gone deeper in years past, Ramírez's OPS has declined.

His OPS in past ALDS series was just .614, and his ALCS OPS is just .497.

Despite the numbers, Ramírez threw everything out the window in a must-win game for the Guardians.

Between his bat, his base-running, and now his glove, this has to be in contention for Jose Ramirez's best playoff game in a Cleveland uniform.



He's made a tremendous impact on this game through the first 6 innings. — Brendan Gulick (@brendangulick22) October 7, 2026

In a 2-2 tie game in the top of the fifth inning, Ramírez drove a cutter that hung over the plate down the third-base line and pulled into second base with a triple. Not long after, Ramírez moved up 90 feet via a steal, the first time the Guardians had stolen a base at that point in the series.

The Guardians superstar got his hard-earned offense to pay off when Chase DeLauter chopped a ball up the middle, and Ramírez started a dead sprint home, beat the throw, and extended the Guardians' lead. The sequence was a true testament to the hustle mentality that Ramírez brings to the table.

"The approach was to get on base," Ramírez said. "Put pressure on the other team with my speed and make something happen," he added.

Ramírez's work was far from over after his fifth-inning heroics. In a bases-loaded sixth inning, Ramírez robbed Miguel Vargas of a sure two-run RBI when he flashed the leather on a diving play to knock down a 95.6 MPH liner, then fired to first to beat Vargas and end the inning.

More than any other play in the game, it quite literally saved Cleveland's season, as had the ball gotten through to the outfield, Chicago would have surely tied the game.

JOSÉ RAMÍREZ WHAT A PLAY! pic.twitter.com/BtlfAZUjnG — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

Later in the eighth inning, in true superstar fashion, Ramírez delivered again, this time with much-needed insurance. Down 0-2 with two outs and two runners on, Ramírez got a piece of a curveball and sent it to an awkward spot in left field.

White Sox left fielder Randal Grichuk had the ball fall behind him on a failed diving catch attempt as two more Guardians' runs came around to score to give Cleveland a 7-3 lead.

José Ramírez two-run triple



Guardians double their lead in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/F1ZnIkWbIZ — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

Prior to his success in Game Three, Ramírez was dormant at the plate in the series. He went 0-for-6 in Games One and Two, striking out three times.

Since returning from a left-hand injury on July 22nd, Ramírez has struggled to find power from the plate. He has hit just two home runs and driven in only 20 runs in the 53 regular-season games he has played since returning.

Guardians manager Steven Vogt summed up Ramírez's performance perfectly after the game. "That's why he's one of the best players in the league; he can hurt you with the bat, with the glove, with the legs," He said.

"José, we always know he's one swing away... that's why he's one of the best players in the league, he can hurt you with the bat, with the glove, with the legs."@CleGuardians manager Stephen Vogt discusses José Ramírez's 2 XBH, 1 SB, 2 RBI performance in today's win. pic.twitter.com/n6vQ9qM6bc — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 8, 2026

Through injury and a postseason slump, Ramírez delivered when it counted most and gave the Guardians another day together in 2026.