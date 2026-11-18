The Cleveland Guardians should already be approaching this offseason feeling good about what they accomplished in 2026 and what they can do next season.

As of today, the Guardians can feel even better about what they have moving into the future with the news of rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter winning an AL Silver Slugger Award.

Chase DeLauter has been named an AL Silver Slugger Award winner.



He's the first Cleveland rookie to earn the honor and the first Cleveland player not named José Ramírez to do so since Carlos Santana in 2019. — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) November 17, 2026

All season long, DeLauter battled through injuries to put together some of the best stats for the Guardians. Having a rookie like him produce at that level in his first season is telling of the type of star player he can blossom into.

DeLauter finished the season with a .287 batting average while slugging 16 home runs and tallying 142 hits with 67 RBIs. It’s important to stress that DeLauter dealt with injuries throughout the season and still proved he was a potential franchise player.

Not only does DeLauter fill Cleveland’s need for a high-average batter in the outfield, but he also excels as a designated hitter. Nothing is more exciting than having a player with a knack for hitting home runs under club control for another five or more years.

DeLauter’s value helps Guardians’ focus on other areas of the team

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Jo Adell (7), outfielder Chase DeLauter (24) and outfielder Petey Halpin (0) look on during the national anthem before game four of the ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knowing that DeLauter will only continue to get better moving forward, Cleveland’s front office can turn its attention to other areas of the team to make upgrades. Finding an everyday outfielder was a priority for many years, but that can be checked off their list.

It can’t be stressed enough how valuable DeLauter is to this Guardians team. Having the ability to use him as a designated hitter provides Cleveland with stability on offense, knowing one of their better batters can be used in the lineup virtually every day.

Unfortunately, DeLauter can’t be a designated hitter while also playing in right field, so that could lead to some upgrades to their outfield depth before next season arrives.

Depending on how the Steven Kwan contract situation plays out, the Guardians could be forced to make an upgrade in left and center field. Kwan is typically an everyday left fielder, but he saw a decent amount of playing time in center field as well.

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) reacts after a strike during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having a power hitter like DeLauter takes some pressure off the team to find another slugger to put in the outfield. The promise of Angel Martinez and Petey Halpin might be all that the Guardians feel is necessary to maintain their recent success.

One thing about the Guardians that many people overlook is how young their team is. DeLauter can easily become a yearly top-three player in Cleveland, but there are others who could ascend in the coming years as well.

For DeLauter, this could be one of many Silver Slugger Awards for the 25-year-old. The Guardians will look to develop him further in hopes that his services will lead to more championship-contending seasons.