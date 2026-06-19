Kahlil Watson's Debut Was Forgettable at the Plate, But There's No Reason to Worry

After Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter was placed on the injured list, the front office had to make a move.

And instead of going out and searching externally, they turned to the roster down in Triple-A Columbus.

Fortunately, of the bunch down there, countless prospects had shown that they deserved at least a taste of major league action. Eventually, they settled on Kahlil Watson, who was acquired by the organization back in 2023.

Watson had been torching the opposing pitchers he was taking on while with the Clippers, posting over 25 extra-base hits and raking in 35 RBI. He also held a .255/.370/.491 slashing line for an OPS of .861.

He would make his MLB debut on Thursday, June 18, against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. The showing, though, wasn't storybook, at least at the plate.

He ended up going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, batting in the eighth spot in the lineup. His two non-strikeouts were a lineout and a groundout, one of which ended an inning.

It's easy to overreact and assume that his Triple-A play won't translate to the big leagues, but at 23 years old, there's plenty of room to grow.

The Positives in Watson's Game

But while he may not have looked the part at the plate, Watson did make a few key grabs out in right field, one of which was a remarkable dive.

With two runners on base and two outs in the bottom of the second, starting pitcher Parker Messick tossed a ball towards the outside of the strike zone. Joey Ortiz bit on the pitch, smacking it into right field off the end of his bat.

In most scenarios, that ball gets down in the corner and ends up scoring at least the runner on second, but Watson had other things in mind.

He laid out, diving to make a grab on the knock from Ortiz, securing the third out of the inning and keeping the Guardians in the game.

"What an unbelievable catch," manager Stephen Vogt said postgame. "First day in the big leagues."

If he doesn't make that catch, the Brewers could have taken better control of the game, and instead of leaving Milwaukee with a win, the Guardians could be looking at a three-game losing streak heading into another road series, this time against the Houston Astros.

"It held them to one run and really kept us in that game," Messick said. "Insane play, especially for someone making his debut."

Watson Should Be Apart of Plans Moving Forward

The path along for Watson isn't going to be very easy.

With Martinez and DeLauter still somewhat unknown on their timelines, he is going to have to give every game his all with the hope that he can at least own a rotational spot when they return.

For now, though, Cleveland's coaching staff should give him every opportunity possible to show the team what he has in the tank. One showing in a mid-day series finale can't define what they think of him. Giving him more time to develop, get adjusted to MLB action and fit in with the team will reward better results.

With Angel and Chase banged up, now is the best time to try out Cooper Ingle and Kahlil Watson at the corners of the outfield with Schneemann/Kwan in center.



...AT LEAST for a few series.



Couldn't hurt.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 18, 2026

And with other guys like Steven Kwan having down years, the Guardians have to at least begin exploring some of the next steps for the organization.

Traveling to Houston this weekend for a three-game series beginning Friday, June 19, Watson should be part of the Guardians' everyday plans.

At best, Cleveland's front office gets a chance to see the talent he flashed in the minors translate at the major league level. At worst, the organization can identify areas for improvement and better understand how to continue his development, while creating opportunities for other prospects in the meantime.