Logan Allen Presented Another Opportunity To Impress Major League Staff

For the first time all season, the Cleveland Guardians are going to add a new body to it's starting rotation.

That is, if weather permits.

After poor air conditions caused Friday night's outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates to be postponed, the Guardians and Pirates will instead kick off a three-game series on Saturday, July 18, for a scheduled doubleheader.

"I mean, it's ideal, but it's also not ideal to have 13 games in a row," manager Stephen Vogt said when asked about getting an extended break with the postponement. "But, you know, it is going to impact us for the next 12 days after this. So, you can't control it, but it is nice. This is the first time my bullpen card has been clean since Opening Day."

Game 1 will be started by Gavin Williams, which was expected, but now, making his return to the big leagues, left-handed pitcher Logan Allen will start Game 2.

While the weather in Cleveland is expected to be poor, with scattered thunderstorms and strong winds set to hit the area, if they do end up getting Game 2 in, Allen will snap a nearly 100-game streak of the Guardians trotting out the same starting rotation.

From the first game of the 2026 campaign through July 18, the Guardians have had the same starting rotation, consisting of Williams, Tanner Bibee, Slade Cecconi, Joey Cantillo and Parker Messick.

The lack of injuries to either has been a major reason there hasn't been any change, but the way in which they've performed has also played a part. Each has hit bumps in the road but not wavered much, giving the Guardians a chance to win every time they step out onto the mound.

Allen's call-up isn't to create a long-term change, but rather to give the rotation a chance to stay in good form through a 24-hour three-game stretch. That doesn't mean Allen won't be able to impress, though, and attempt to earn a late-season or September call-up.

The 27-year-old owns a 4-3 record and 4.39 ERA across 16 starts in Triple-A Columbus this season, making significant strides in his strikeout abilities. In years past, he has hovered around seven to nine strikeouts per nine innings, but this season, he is up to nearly 11.

"Logan's been throwing the ball really well, particularly the last few weeks," Vogt said. "I think we are all excited to watch him pitch today, so excited for that."

Through his last four starts, Allen has given up just 17 hits, six earned runs and five walks, all while striking out 27 batters. Such a reliable form made him an obvious call-up for Cleveland, especially as they look to keep the rotation healthy while not giving up a chance to win a game.

While this won't be Allen's last chance to impress the coaching staff, his time is somewhat ticking.

With the starting rotation looking set for the foreseeable future, Allen will have to show out with hopes of keeping his name in discussions for a long-relief or middle-inning role, or the opportunity to take a sixth spot in the rotation in the big leagues.

The Guardians and Pirates kick off Saturday's doubleheader from Progressive Field at 1:10 p.m. EST, with Game 2 to follow at 7:10 p.m. EST.