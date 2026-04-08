Angel Genao's Strong Start to 2026 Puts Future With Cleveland in Question

The Cleveland Guardians' farm system almost has too much talent.

To begin the 2026 campaign, countless players have begun to showcase just how good they have a chance to become, especially the organization's infielders. From Juan Brito making the jump to the big league roster, to Travis Bazzana showcasing speed and power in Triple-A, the team almost has a log-jam of sorts starting to build.

Because, alongside Bazzana and Brito, two of the biggest headline-grabbers to start the year, there are also guys like Angel Genao, Milan Tolentino, Dayan Frias and Dean Curley who are quiet names that are certainly involved in the organization's future plans.

Genao himself has started the year in Double-A Akron, thriving in his limited opportunities.

Through four games played, Genao currently has 18 total plate appearances, knocking six hits and two home runs, all while drawing three walks to four strikeouts. He's currently slashing .400/.500/.800 for an OPS of 1.300. He's also tacked on four RBI.

Angel Genao Is On Absolute Fire



⚾️ .400 Batting Average

⚾️ 2 Home Runs

⚾️ 4 RBI

⚾️ 4-Game On-Base Streak



Genao is turning Akron into a personal launchpad with a red-hot start to the season.pic.twitter.com/2EkxfvGC6M — RotoLegends (@RotoLegends) April 8, 2026

Across his entire minor league career, he's slashing .290/.368/.423 with a pretty strong clip of 169 total walks to 262 total strikeouts.

Being a true shortstop, with that type of productivity, if it can continue to carry through the rest of the campaign and into the higher levels of the minor league system, is going to present a couple of tough questions for the front office to begin looking at.

Rocchio's Future in the Big Leagues

With Genao being a shortstop, and not really spending time elsewhere, the Guardians are going to have to consider that if he continues to rise through the system, he will eventually be competing for time against Rocchio.

To begin 2026, Rocchio has done a great job at maintaining consistency at the plate, drawing walks and recording hits. He's currently slashing .206/.341/.324, with seven hits, a double and a home run. He has also drawn more walks than strikeouts.

It isn't eye-popping play, but it is a consistent ability to get on base towards the bottom of the lineup that Cleveland has needed over the past couple of campaigns.

Rocchio could end up moving back to second base, where he's played when Gabriel Arias is playing on the major league roster, but it seems that the 25-year-old from Venezuela feels the most comfortable playing at short.

Bazzana, the former No. 1 overall selection back in 2024, is the future at second for Cleveland anyway, making Rocchio's movement to that position as a full-time thought unrealistic.

Now, if Rocchio begins to sputter and eventually fizzles out of the equation, then the conversation surrounding Genao's future becomes a bit simpler.

The Rest of the Minor Leaguers

With Bazzana set to be the future at second base for the Guardians, at least right now, that means Brito will have to move to first, third or the outfield to have a realistic future with the major league roster.

Then, from there, it comes down to Milan Tolentino, who of all the other minor leaguers, seems to be the next most likely to have a path to Progressive Field.

Many of the other guys sporting time down the middle of the field, like Curley, who was just recently drafted, are talented, but are probably three to four years out from even thinking of playing for the major league roster.

So for Genao, his last real competition, outside of Rocchio and Arias in the big leagues, is Tolentino.

Right now, Tolentino is a spot ahead of him in Triple-A, and while he isn't necessarily producing the same level of play as Genao, he does have a bit more power behind his swing. They've both played the same number of years in the minors, and Tolentino does have 14 more doubles, 23 more home runs and a higher slugging percentage than Genao does.

While Cleveland will likely give Tolentino the nod to be in the big leagues before Genao, this situation is another example of how short a leash each player down the middle of the infield will be on as others knock on the door of a promotion to the big leagues. Fortunately, Genao does have an edge by being on the 40-man roster.

This conversation is one that is only going to continue to grow louder as the Guardians' minor leaguers continue to put their respective names on the map.

The only thing the front office can do now is begin to evaluate who fits in the long-term picture, especially as they continue to play winning baseball.