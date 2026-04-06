Born in 1881, a man named Terry Turner from Sandy Lake, Penn., would go on to become Cleveland's all-time leader in franchise games played.

He did it with a total of 1,619 games played, a mark he probably barely realized would become so heavily talked about over a hundred years later. With eight 100-hit seasons and a 1905 campaign where he hit 14 triples, he rocked the grey and black uniforms that displayed "Cleveland" across the front from 1904 through 1918.

Now, the 5'8", 149-pound infielder is going to be passed over for the No. 1 spot in the history books by a player who, like himself, also dedicated himself to a city he didn't grow up in.

On Monday, April 6, José Ramírez, who is also 5'8" but just a couple of pounds heavier, became Cleveland's all-time leader in franchise games played in a matchup against the Kansas City Royals. He had tied the record just a day ago, playing in an Easter Sunday doubleheader for the Guardians.

He has now played an eye-popping 1,620 games in the now-navy blue and red uniform that reads "Guardians" across the front of the jersey.

“I think among all the records, I feel that’s one of the most important because it kind of resembles what I wanted to do with this team,” Ramírez said when asked about how he felt just a couple of days ago. “My ultimate goal was to be able to play as long as I could here and be able to be part of those records that are happening now.”

And while changes often occur, as seen in the various jerseys, colors and names that Cleveland's baseball team has sported, José Ramírez has avoided changing cities.

"I've always said that I want to finish my entire career with this team, which has the best and most loyal fans in the world," he said when he signed a contract extension back in early 2026. "Thank you to this organization for trusting in me. My main goal is to stay healthy and give 100% to this team so we can make the fans' dream come true: winning the World Series."

The native of the Bani, Dominican Republic, was signed by Cleveland back in late November 2009, joining the organization as an amateur free agent.

And while he wouldn't immediately explode onto the scene and become one of the organization's most exciting players, he eventually would make himself invaluable to Cleveland's success level.

Across 14 years in the big leagues, all as a member of the Cleveland Guardians/Indians, he's averaging a slashing line of .279/.352/.502 for an OPS of .854. His power has always been what grabs the average fan's eyes and what makes him so impactful, blasting 286 home runs and bringing in nearly 1,000 RBI.

One of his most impactful years was in 2018, when his bWAR came in at an incredible mark of 7.6. He played near-career-high games at a mark of 157, slashing .270/.387/.552 in the process. He also smashed 38 doubles and 39 home runs, contributing 105 RBI that year.

Other notable statistics he's put up include 56 doubles in 2017, 106 walks drawn back in that incredible 2018 campaign, a near 1.000 OPS in the 2020 COVID-19 year and over 40 stolen bases in both 2024 and 2025.

To put it simply, Ramírez's impact has been felt in more ways than one.

And as his career begins to trend towards a close, Cleveland can rest assured knowing that they have gotten 110% each and every day from the future Hall of Fame third baseman.