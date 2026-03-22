Three Cleveland Guardians Who Helped Themselves the Most in Spring Training

The 2026 MLB Spring Training window is slowly coming to a close.

And many players for the Cleveland Guardians were able to increase their respective stocks with strong performances throughout camp.

As the regular season approaches, several of these players performed well enough to secure a spot on the big league roster, with a chance to make an immediate impact at the Major League level on Opening Day. A handful of names, in particular, stood out among the rest of the players as they made big leaps from the offseason and into the new campaign.

Here are three players who made the most of the opportunities they were given in spring training:

George Valera - Outfielder

While everything is pointing towards Valera beginning the 2026 season on the injured list, when healthy, he was one of the Guardians' best bats in spring training.

Before straining his left calf, Valera was slashing a strong .292/.333/.500 with an OPS of .833. Through 24 at-bats, he had knocked seven hits, two of which were doubles and one home run.

With him attempting to take a step forward following his call-up at the end of last year, these were all positive signs that Valera can be an effective bat for Cleveland.

In just 16 games in 2025, Valera batted .220 with nine hits, two doubles and two home runs. He also showcased a relatively calm approach at the plate, only striking out 13 times to seven walks, an area of his game that had grown significantly throughout the season.

As long as his injury doesn't hold him off the diamond for too long, allowing others to jump over him in value, he'll return as one of the Guardians' starters in the outfield.

Chase DeLauter - Outfielder

Chase DeLauter was one of the most highly anticipated players entering spring training, but he also carried the biggest question mark. However, any doubts were quickly erased, as his performance throughout February and March secured him a no-doubt spot as a starter on Opening Day.

Heading into the final day of spring training, Sunday, March 22, DeLauter has recorded the third most at-bats for any Guardians outfielder.

And with those reps, he's looked incredibly efficient.

He's slashing .394/.459/.606 for an OPS of 1.065. He's looked sharp at the plate, keeping a keen eye and not jumping on pitches, while also testing himself at the same time. He's walked four times to four strikeouts, all while tacking on an outfielder's best 13 hits.

He's also recorded four doubles and one home run, good enough for six RBI.

For a player whose debut in the big leagues came just a year ago in the postseason, he's looked like an experienced bat.

As long as he can stay healthy, there's a realistic scenario where DeLauter ends up being the Guardians' X-Factor at the plate in 2026.

Peyton Pallette - Reliever

Quietly, Pallette solidified himself a prominent spot in the Guardians' bullpen just months after joining the team in the MLB Winter Meetings.

Announced on Friday, March 20, Pallette had done enough to earn his spot to be apart of the Opening Day roster, with manager Stephen Vogt expressing just how well Pallette played. He'll likely serve as one of the team's middle-inning relievers.

Across five games played and six innings pitched, he's posted a 0.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out an impressive mark of 11 batters. He's the only member of the Guardians to pitch in over five innings and not give up a run this spring.

His batting average against was incredibly impressive, coming in at a mark of .150. The only player with a higher mark was closer Cade Smith, who is expected to have a really strong season.

If Pallette hadn’t had the spring he did, he likely would’ve ended up back with the White Sox or in free agency. Now, however, he has a chance to become one of the Guardians’ top bullpen arms.