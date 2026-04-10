Three Things to Watch in the Guardians' Weekend Series Against the Braves

The Cleveland Guardians travel to Atlanta this weekend to take on the Braves in a series that looks to prove the Guardians as one of the American League’s best teams. The Braves have gotten off to an exceptional 8-5 start this season, and look to continue their momentum at home against Cleveland. Here are three things to watch this weekend in the Guardians’ series against the Atlanta Braves.

JUAN BRITO AND CHASE DELAUTER

Apr 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Chase DeLauter (24) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Juan Brito and Chase DeLauter have been forces to be reckoned with so far this season. DeLauter is tied for the MLB lead with five home runs, while Brito has gotten two hits in each of his first two games.

The biggest question with young players who come out hot out of the gate is how long can they sustain it? MLB pitchers will make adjustments, forcing young players to swing at pitches outside their comfort zone.

Brito, after getting called up after Gabriel Arias went down with an injury that will cost him over a month, went 2-4 in both games against the Royals, with an RBI and two doubles. If Brito can be a real threat to get on base in this lineup, the Guardians will hardly miss Arias’ bat.

As for Chase DeLauter, he has slowed down just a little bit, seeing his average drop from .346 before the Cubs series to .275 heading into the weekend series. That does not mean he is not producing, though. He had two RBI and a double with two walks in the Royals series.

The Royals have great pitching, so the fact that both Brito and DeLauter had success against that staff brings hope that they will be able to continue to be real threats in the lineup this weekend against a Braves pitching staff that is not nearly as good as the ones the Guardians have faced so far this season.

THE STARTING PITCHING

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Slade Cecconi (44) dries his hands off in between pitches during the first inning of Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field, Oct. 2, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The starters on the Guardians’ staff have improved mightily since their first turn through the rotation. Friday’s starter, Slade Cecconi, had a dominant start his last time out against the Cubs. Cecconi threw six innings, allowing just one hit and one walk to go along with six strikeouts.

Parker Messick went five innings against the Cubs in his last start, allowing two hits, one run, three walks, and six strikeouts. One of the hits he allowed was a home run.

If both Messick and Cecconi can lead this series with strong starts, the Guardians will be in great shape. Sunday’s projected starter is Tanner Bibee. Bibee has looked much better in his last two starts, despite the short outings. After the Opening Day shoulder injury, the coaching staff is likely playing it safe with Bibee, making sure he does not reaggravate the shoulder at all.

If Bibee can put together another strong start and get his strikeout rate where it used to be, the Guardians could be looking at an extremely successful turn through the rotation.

THE BACK END OF THE BULLPEN

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cade Smith, left, and catcher Bo Naylor celebrate a win over the Chicago Cubs in the home opener April 4, 2026, in Cleveland. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cade Smith has had his troubles this season documented very well. Manager Stephen Vogt has backed the closer, saying that he will ultimately be all right. Smith’s ERA is 6.43, but he has racked up seven strikeouts in his last three innings pitched.

In his last three appearances, Smith has allowed just one run on two hits with two walks. Things seem to be getting better for Cade Smith, who is as dominant as they come when he is at the top of his game. The Braves' lineup is stout, so if there are close games in the 9th inning, it will be worth watching to see how Smith does in those situations.

Hunter Gaddis is still out, leaving high-leverage spots open for both Shawn Armstrong and Erik Sabrowski. Sabrowski has turned into an elite reliever before our eyes, and it is likely Vogt will continue to use him in high-leverage spots and against the opposing teams’ best batters.

If Smith’s struggles continue or he is used two days in a row, it will be intriguing to see who will be the 9th inning guy that Vogt will turn to if it comes to that.

The Guardians have a real opportunity to start 2026 off on an exceptional note. The Tigers are struggling, the Royals cannot score, and the Twins don’t look good either. This is a great opportunity to build an early lead in the AL Central, bolstering the chances of another division crown and playoff appearance.