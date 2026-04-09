Stephen Vogt Praises Guardians Fans’ Turnout During Opening Weekend Home Stand

The Cleveland Guardians started the 2026 season with a few big wins on the road and returned home to Progressive Field riding that wave of momentum.

With the team currently leading the AL Central with an 8-5 record, they are on a hot streak to start the season, one in which they have yet to lose a series.

This kind of start is what draws fans to games, whether that’s at home or on the road. Cleveland has never had an issue filling seats, and so far, this season has been no different.

Guardians' players and coaches have always shared positive thoughts on the turnout of fans at games, whether in the regular season or the postseason.

Manager Stephen Vogt, in his third season with the team, has always had high praise for Guardians fans and had plenty to say about their turnout and the team’s red-hot start.

Stephen Vogt’s Postgame Comments

Stephen Vogt commented on what’s fueled such a promising start to the season for his players, saying, “They’re ready to go every day regardless. Our focus has always been to continue winning series, and we’ve done that to start the year. If we can do that all year long, it’s going to be a good year.”

There’s no doubt that continued series wins will keep the Guardians at or near the top of their division, one that will likely be a close race between Cleveland, Detroit, and possibly Minnesota as they sit at .500 through 12 games.

Taking two out of three or three out of four games in each series could easily translate to another successful season. With each phase of their team seeing an uptick in production from its young contributors, they can be expected to remain ahead if this trend continues.

When asked about the team’s successful homestand to start the season, Stephen Vogt said, “We know we have a tough road trip coming up, but it was a great first homestand.”

“We can’t thank our fans enough for coming out. Even through the cold, they weathered the storm, and we had a lot more fans than we expected over the last couple of days with the weather.”

What’s Ahead For Cleveland

The Guardians face another important early-season test over the next week as they head out on another road trip, starting in Atlanta against the NL East-leading Braves.

They’ll then continue on to face the Cardinals for a three-game series in St. Louis, another team that has kicked off the 2026 season with a winning record so far.

With the way Cleveland’s season has started, backed by huge performances from young players like Chase DeLauter, Angel Martínez, and Brayan Rocchio, this road trip can be expected to be no different from the first.

Vogt’s final comment shed light on their current outlook moving forward, saying, “We’re going to really enjoy this off day tomorrow and get down to Atlanta.”

The Guardians will look to continue their winning ways in Atlanta on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.