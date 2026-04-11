What Went Wrong in the Cleveland Guardians' Loss to the Atlanta Braves on Friday

Eventually, the Cleveland Guardians were going to have a rough game.

And on Friday, April 10, they did.

On the road to kick off a three-game series, the Guardians took on the Atlanta Braves from Truist Park on Friday night, falling, 11-5. The Guardians went through four different pitchers, with each of them giving up two or more runs. They also allowed a combined total of 15 hits.

Starting pitcher Slade Cecconi was handed the loss, and while he did look really strong through the first three innings, he fell apart in the bottom of the sixth inning.

He allowed two home runs and three total earned runs that inning, before turning the keys over to reliever Matt Festa. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to weaken the Braves' lineup as he allowed a homer as well.

The Braves had pushed their lead forward to five runs, 7-2, heading into the seventh.

Cecconi's final line spotlighted seven hits, five runs, four earned runs and one walk, striking out three along the way. Festa, who was only on the mound for 0.2 innings, capped off his day with three hits and two earned runs allowed.

While it didn't seem like things could get much worse for the Guardians, the rest of the bullpen was touched up just as badly as Festa and Cecconi were.

Rule-5 pick this past offseason, Peyton Pallette, and Kolby Allard combined for two innings down the back half of the game. They gave up five hits, four earned runs and one walk.

Of any game in the 2026 regular season, Friday's was certainly the game that had the worst display on the mound.

While there were many things the Guardians are hoping to forget and move on from, one thing the team will try to hold onto is the confidence that Kyle Manzardo hopefully now has.

After struggling at the plate for most of the 2026 campaign, he left the yard with a solo shot in the fourth inning. The ball left his bat at 108.4 mph, going 454 feet.

"Yeah, it was great for Kyle," Vogt said about Manzardo's knock. "You know, obviously, he's been hitting the ball hard, just [right] at people. And to see him get a result was nice. And Hosey is probably not far behind him in that category. I mean, the amount of hard outs those two have made this year. We know it's going to turn.

"We have a lot of faith in those two, and obviously they're hitting in the middle of our order, so it's going to turn at some point."

#Guardians Stephen Vogt was happy to see Kyle Manzardo, statistically one of the unluckiest hitters in baseball, get ahold of a 454 ft homer vs the Braves:



"Yeah, it was great for Kyle. You know, obviously he's been hitting the ball hard, just [right] at people. And so see him… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) April 11, 2026

As Vogt mentioned, Cleveland has just had unlucky contact, with the ball very rarely sneaking into alleys or getting down. Instead, it's often directly at a player on the diamond.

Heading into the series on Saturday, Manzardo's batting average is back over .100, while Ramirez's is hovering on the brink of dropping below .150. If both of those two can start to heat up, the Guardians' lineup will be nearly complete with polished bats.

Alongside Manzardo's home run, the Guardians received RBIs from Rhys Hoskins and Angel Martinez. The five runs were scored by Manzardo, Hoskins, Angel Martinez, Chase DeLauter and Juan Brito.

The Braves and Guardians will meet up again for another late-night matchup from Truist Park. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. EST.