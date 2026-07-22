Projecting How Long It Will Take Guardians Top Draft Picks To Reach the Majors

The Cleveland Guardians are known for having one of the league's best farm systems for turning prospects into MLB ready players.

It’s more apparent than ever over the last season or two that anytime the Guardians are in a position to call up a league-ready prospect, it more times than not works out for the better. Being able to inject youth into their 40-man roster continues to be a recipe for success.

With the fast rise for current rookies Travis Bazzana and Chase DeLauter, as well as second year pitcher Parker Messick. Two of the three players named have already been selected to represent Cleveland in the MLB All-Star Game.

That takes us to this year's top draft picks for the Guardians and when they could possibly see their names called up to their big-league roster. Cleveland used their top three picks on a few promising prospects; here’s how soon they could hear their names called.

Round 1, Pick No. 19 RHP Liam Peterson

Cleveland’s selection of Peterson was the first time they have used a top pick on a pitcher since they selected starting pitcher Gavin Williams in 2021. Peterson has Williams beat by four spots, and if Williams was a fast riser to the big leagues, the thought would be Peterson could be too.

Peterson was a three-year starter with the Florida Gators, in which he put together an impressive resume in the SEC conference. His 284 total strikeouts, 1.50 WHIP, and a 5.03 ERA across 216 innings pitched aren’t the flashiest stats, but the ‘Cleveland pitching factory’ should be able to fix that up.

The biggest plus about Peterson is his size and velocity, standing at 6 foot 5 inches and throwing in the mid 90s for his fastball while showing control with his slider and changeup. He will surely see the big leagues in the next few seasons, with a likely debut coming sometime in 2028.

Round 2, Pick No. 59 LHP Logan Schmidt

What’s better than investing in your future starting pitcher by adding another pitcher with their second-round pick. Cleveland already has two starting lefties in their rotation, and Schmidt could easily be their lefty of the future.

Schmidt is a promising prospect; the only downside is that he was drafted right out of high school. He will turn 18 years old on July 23rd, but his age doesn’t dictate his pitching abilities. His command over his pitches, mainly his high 90s fastballs with an impressive control in velocity should make him a fast riser in Cleveland’s farm system.

His call up will likely take a good amount of time, most likely three to four years, slotting him right around the 2029-2030 span of seasons. The Guardians will keep a close eye on him over the next year or two, as it’s not unheard of for rookie pitchers to hear their names called before they’re 21 years old.

Round 3, Pick No. 95 OF Tre Broussard

Finally, a position player; one that could be a real threat to contribute on offense for the Guardians in the next few years. Broussard was a key contributor for Houston and Harwich during his college years, even though he only stands at 6 feet tall.

His college stats do make him a valuable prospect on the offensive side, batting .320 over his approximately three complete seasons. He’s very much a contact hitter, only knocking in ten home runs during that time, but racking up 56 stolen bases in two seasons with Houston.

The biggest need for Cleveland’s future is power hitting, so Broussard won’t be as sought after right away, but that could change depending on the future of contact hitter Steven Kwan. Broussard will likely hear his name called up in the next three seasons if he continues to produce.