Cleveland Guardians First Round Pick Liam Peterson May Be Cleveland's Secret Weapon

The Cleveland Guardians may not have snagged a sparkling gem in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft, but whoever they did end up with could become a major league starter in the next few years.

On Saturday, July 11, the Guardians' front office used it's No. 19 pick in the draft to select a former Florida Gator, right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson. The 21-year-old became the 21st first-round draft pick from the program and served as the first pitcher taken in the opening round of the draft by the Guardians since 2021.

With the 19th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, we have selected RHP Liam Peterson from the University of Florida.



Welcome to Cleveland!#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/Idp9ByG7LU — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 11, 2026

Stepping into the footsteps of Gavin Williams, a Major League arm that has been one of Cleveland's bright spots the past few seasons, is going to be a tall task.

However, while his stats may not have shown it, Peterson has a chance to make an immediate impact when he steps onto the diamond for the first time under the Guardians' light.

Peterson's Exciting Profile

When selecting a pitcher, organizations rarely focus solely on the surface-level statistics posted in college.

The native of Palm Harbor, Fla., Peterson, embodies such a testament.

He made 50 career appearances on the mound for the Gators, posting a 5.03 ERA, a .255 batting average against and a 284-to-112 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

At first glance, those numbers may not immediately scream first-round talent. However, Peterson possesses the type of raw tools and physical traits that project extremely well at the professional level.

Using a 6-foot-5, 223-pound frame, he generates a ton of heat on his fastball.

Liam Peterson 💯⛽️



And K Scream pic.twitter.com/MBo7Vo4Kw3 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 21, 2026

Throughout his entire college career, Peterson sat in the mid-to-high 90s, even jumping up to triple digits from time to time. That kind of velocity is hard to teach, especially when taking that next step to the professional game.

Command remains the biggest area of improvement, but many scouts and the Guardians themselves believe that those issues are correctable, not that he has a lack of stuff.

“The things that he already does and the things that he brings to the table are really hard to teach,” Guardians Vice President of Scouting Paul Gillispie said after Day 1 of the draft. "Just with the physicality, just with the arm speed and just with the stuff. We think when we bring him into our organization, there are a lot of things we can do with just some of the finer points of pitching and refinement and those types of things.”

Even Peterson himself knows that he didn't showcase the best statistics this past season with the Gators, but he reassured the Guardians faithful that he has what it takes to develop and improve.

"I think I really have the potential to be a Cy Young, top-end starter in MLB...,” he said. “I know what I have, and I know I haven’t necessarily shown that in my performances so far. But I really do think I’m close to getting where I want to be.”

Florida RUN RULES Alabama to advance to SEC semifinals 🔥🔥🔥



Liam Peterson bounce back arc in full effect. Gators get Georgia with a trip to SEC title game. pic.twitter.com/honF2O9cJp — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 21, 2026

Alongside a knack for speed, Peterson graded out to a strong 65 in his slider, a 55 in his curveball and a 50 in his changeup. With more time to develop, each of those can grow into punchout pitches and see tremendous value in difficult counts.

“His mindset, his desire to get better, I think fits really well in our organization," Gillispie continued.

A fastball that can blow by opposing batters and a mindset built on being better day by day is all Cleveland really asks for.

For now, the front office will focus on locking him down and preparing to send him off to a minor league assignment, giving him a chance to settle into the back-half of the 2026 campaign.