Kahlil Watson’s Dynamic Power-Speed Skill Set Turning Heads in Triple-A Columbus

The Cleveland Guardians have one of the deepest farm systems in Major League Baseball.

However, that depth can create a logjam at certain position groups.

And to begin the 2026 campaign, the Triple-A outfield is looking incredibly deep and talented.

On Saturday, April 11, the Triple-A Columbus Clippers traveled to take on the Worcester Red Sox, downing them 7-0. From the start of the outing until it finished, the Clippers were dominating on the offensive end, with home runs being belted.

In the top of the first inning, veteran outfielder Nolan Jones started the game off with a no-doubter, sending a ball 432 feet into right field. The ball left his bat at 113 mph at a 28-degree launch angle, showing just how good he got a hold of the pitch.

But then, Kahlil Watson started to heat up and he produced a magical performance.

Following Jones, Watson homered 347 feet in the top of the first, before adding on another the very next time he was back up to the plate in the third inning. He sent a ball off his bat at 101.7 mph at a 42-degree launch angle. No official measurement was given on the distance.

Watson wasn't done there, though, as he tripled to center field in the top of the ninth.

WHAT A GAME FOR KAHLIL WATSON🤯 @CLBClippers



3-4, 2 HR(3), 3B, 4 RBI🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oKk2e5c1XO — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) April 11, 2026

He finished the game going 3-for-4 from the plate with two home runs and a triple, helping contribute four RBI to the Clippers' scoreline. He also drew a walk, showing that he can balance the excitement and emotions of hitting really well, while also being cognizant that he can't get too jumpy at the plate.

While some youngsters, especially those like Watson who are just 22 years old, may continue to try and swing for the hills, he knows that proving he has consistency, power, speed and a sharp eye will all allow him to potentially be in the picture for a big league call-up at some point.

On the 2026 campaign, Watson now has his slashing line back up to .204/.382/.429 for an OPS of .810. He currently has 10 hits, one triple and three home runs for six RBI, all while getting on base 14 times via the walk.

Underlying batted ball data said Kahlil Watson was getting very unlucky this year so far. The approach is looking good early. Paying off today https://t.co/mYwUGhxiN6 — Justin L. (jlbaseball on bluesky) (@JL_Baseball) April 11, 2026

Alongside Watson and Jones, who both lead the Clippers in numerous hitting statistics, the Triple-A outfield is also being spotlighted by speedsters Petey Halpin and Stuart Fairchild.

Fairchild currently has 14 hits, two doubles, one triple and two home runs while drawing 10 walks, as Halpin has 11 hits, three doubles and two home runs.

If at some point in the 2026 major league regular season the Guardians need to call up an outfielder due to injury or a drastic decline in productivity on the diamond, there are four players down in Columbus who each can provide different skills to the big league squad.

And of the bunch, Watson's beginning to make a strong case he should be the first player looked at.