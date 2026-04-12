Travis Bazzana Puts Early-Season Struggles Behind Him in Beatdown of Worcester

Just last week, the Cleveland Guardians front office passed over Travis Bazzana for a big league promotion.

Instead of choosing the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, the Guardians opted to bring up infield prospect Juan Brito, allowing the 24-year-old to make his major league debut in a series against the Kansas City Royals.

The decision had to be made due to an injury to major league infielder Gabriel Arias, who is now expected to miss upwards of eight weeks of action.

And while many were frustrated by the Guardians' decision to keep Bazzana down and promote a different prospect, the native of Australia has shown that he needs a bit more time to develop and prepare for the highest level of the game.

On Saturday, April 11, Bazzana put some of the early-season concerns about his game behind him, going 2-for-4 at the plate en route to helping lead the Triple-A Columbus Clippers to a 7-0 win over the Worcester Red Sox.

He first singled in the opening inning of action, with an 88.3 mph cutter on the inside of the zone being ripped into right field. The ball came off his bat at a staggering 110.3 mph, going just a little over 110 feet.

Travis Bazzana SMOKED this 110.3 mph single for the Triple-A @CLBClippers 😮‍💨



The @GuardsInsider No. 1 prospect went 2-for-4 today, ripping two singles at 99+ mph.



See his full scouting report here: https://t.co/rClyBcRSnF pic.twitter.com/iUOgKjkW21 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 12, 2026

While a single isn't going to stand out on face value, seeing Bazzana's exit velocity that high on a single is a good sign. He also kept a good ball in that at-bat, fouling off two pitches and standing in for two balls.

In the third inning, Bazzana came back up to the plate and swung at the first pitch he saw, roping it into right field again. The pitch was an 86.1 mph cutter at the bottom of the zone, showing he had a good eye.

Cleveland #Guardians 23yr old (2B) prospect Travis Bazzana collects his 2nd hit of the game for Columbus 99.0 mph off the bat in the 3rd inning at Worcester. #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/a1CFXdxL3L — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 11, 2026

Bazzana ended up scoring after getting on base both times due to home runs from players behind him. The first came from the bat of Nolan Jones and the second from Kahlil Watson.

His third and fourth at-bats of the game didn't look terribly sharp, with him striking out in the top of the fourth inning in just four pitches. His swinging strike on the third call was a clear ball, with an 87.8 mph slider nearly landing in the dirt. When he made his way back up to the plate in the sixth, it was obvious he was still a bit antsy, swinging at a ball, fouling it off, before standing in and seeing a strike towards the bottom of the zone. He then swung at the third pitch, which was a changeup low and outside of the zone, grounding out to first.

However, he then locked back in for a ninth-inning at-bat, drawing a walk in six pitches. Both of the pitches he swung at were strikes, with him being able to foul both off. It was his ninth walk drawn of the year, the third-highest mark on the team.

On the season, Bazzana is currently slashing .222/.333/.333 for an OPS of .666. He currently has 12 hits, two doubles and two triples for just three RBI, but he has crossed home plate 10 times. His walk-to-strikeout mark is just nine to 11, showing that he's keeping a keen eye in at-bats.

The few major concerns about his game right now come down to his exit velocity and power, both of which have been spotty to start the year. His Hard-Hit%, wOBA, xwOBA and average exit velocity are all in the near-poor category on his advanced metrics report.

But Saturday showed that with a bit of time and a chance to settle in, the traits that made him so successful at Oregon State can come right back out.

The 23-year-old may not make his major league debut until the end of the 2026 campaign or in early 2027, but the focus right now for the Guardians' front office is setting him up for success so that when he does get the nod, he doesn't fall flat on his face.