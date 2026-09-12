Shawn Armstrong Nearing Return From Injury As 2026 Season Approaches Conclusion

On July 25, the Cleveland Guardians placed veteran right-handed reliever Shawn Armstrong on the 15-day injured list.

According to initial reports from the organization, the 36-year-old had suffered a "significant" left calf strain when backpedaling behind home plate to back up a play against the Tampa Bay Rays. He would end up being carried off the field by the training staff. He has not stepped foot on the mound since.

But new information has emerged that provides a positive insight into where the veteran arm is at in his recovery.

Posted to the MLB Transaction Log on Friday, Sept. 11, Armstrong is being sent to Triple-A Columbus to partake in a rehab assignment. This is a positive update following the front office's decision to put him on the 60-day injured list after making a barrage of moves at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

He is eligible to return on Sept. 23, giving him a few weeks to return to form while in Columbus.

Jun 5, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shawn Armstrong (43) pitches during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to ending up on the injured list, Armstrong had posted a 2-1 overall record, 4.91 ERA and 1.455 WHIP across 33 innings of work in 2026.

While his numbers are somewhat concerning, a major chunk of the damage done against him has come in waves.

He has only given up more than one run in an appearance four times this season, with the majority of his outings actually being really efficient. He has also only bowed out of an outing before 1.0 innings pitched 14 times.

Signed as a free agent back in December, Armstrong was expected to play a major role in building up a bullpen that was relatively young. However, this is his second stint on the injured list after missing roughly four weeks in the early stages of the season due to a right groin strain.

As the year approaches its conclusion and the race for the top spot in the American League Central heats up, Armstrong's presence could be a nice addition. After all, he does have a bit of postseason experience, appearing for the Rays in the ALWC back in 2022 and 2023.

The Guardians are currently preparing to play in game two of a three-game series from Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Guardians won on Friday night, 5-2, and will look to take the series at 4:10 p.m. EST on Saturday, Sept. 12.

And while the big league squad looks to continue tacking on some wins, Armstrong will look to get healthy enough to warrant a promotion before the year concludes.