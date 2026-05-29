It's time to see what Stuart Fairchild has to offer.

On Friday, May 29, just hours before the Cleveland Guardians were set to take on the Boston Red Sox to begin a three-game home set, the front office selected the contract of Fairchild from Triple-A Columbus. The 30-year-old has been somewhat of a journeyman the past few campaigns, but has impressed since joining the organization this past offseason.

OF Stuart Fairchild will get the nod as his contract has been selected from Triple-A Columbus. He is taking the spot of Steven Kwan who is on the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 29, 2026

Across nearly 150 at-bats with the Columbus Clippers, he slashed .289/.417/.479 for an OPS of .896. He had posted 41 hits, eight doubles, two triples and five home runs. He was flashing a good mix of speed on the base paths, power behind his bat and consistency, all of which made him an obvious call-up.

Following his contract selection, Fairchild sat in the team's dugout at Progressive Field and detailed how he received the news.

"I found out, Wednesday," Fairchild began. "We were in Toledo, had an 11:00 a.m. game. I just went back to the hotel and took a nap, and I woke up an hour later. I missed a call from Tracy... When you get that call, you have an idea of what, what you're- you know, in for. [I] called him right back and he said you're going to Cleveland."

It's obvious that he felt he would get a chance to prove that he belongs at some point this season, mainly due to such a good start in Triple-A. As his numbers show, it wasn't just one part of his game that was thriving, but rather nearly everything.

When a player is performing that well all-around, it's hard to ignore.

"I just felt like I have been me, you know, playing pretty much every day and not trying to do too much, just trying to enjoy where I was at, being where my feet were, and, they got a great group down there, and I think that made it easy to relax and just play ball," Fairchild said when asked about his comfortable start to the year.

Part of the reason that the multi-tool Fairchild has begun the season on such a strong note could be because of his involvement with Chinese Taipei in the World Baseball Classic.

Jun 28, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) tags out Atlanta Braves left fielder Stuart Fairchild (17) at home plate during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Playing against that level of competition allowed him to start off the season against some of the world's best ball players, pushing him to perform at a higher clip. He finished the tournament with two home runs and six RBI, smacking a grand slam in a win over Czechia along the way.

"Yeah, it's been really cool," he said about carrying that momentum into the major league season. "It feels like when I got back from the WBC, back to Arizona, there were Taiwanese fans who were coming to every single game to support me. I did my best to say hello to them, sign some balls, cards, whatever they had, and take pictures with them.

"They're driving five to eight hours sometimes to come see me to play one game."

That international and national praise may end up following him to Cleveland, especially if he can take advantage of this limited opportunity to show what he's got with the big league club.

Manager Stephen Vogt plans to put Fairchild into situations and outings where the Guardians are going up against left-handed pitchers. On Sunday, the Guardians are currently slated to take on Red Sox left-hander Ranger Suarez.

For now, the focus remains on Friday night, where the Guardians and Red Sox will collide at 7:10 p.m. EST.