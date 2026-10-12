Plenty of names jumped into the spotlight after the Cleveland Guardians' incredible ALDS comeback.

Superstar José Ramírez delivered his greatest postseason performance; Gavin Williams and the pitching staff set historic strikeout records. But one player delivered a respectable performance while flying relatively under the radar.

Chase DeLauter tallied five hits and two RBIs in the Guardians' ALDS win over the Chicago White Sox. In any ordinary series, that may have been a leading headline. Yet DeLauter proved his competence in October baseball after being thrown into the 2025 Wild Card Series last year for his MLB debut, where he hit just .167 over three games.

I let myself fully enjoy last night before thinking about the ALCS, but it’s time for that now.



If the Guardians are going to have a chance, a lot will come down to Chase DeLauter.



He went 5-for-20 (all singles) in the ALDS. With how much he is hitting the ball on the ground,… pic.twitter.com/APJ15ssqpD — Jose (@GuardsBurner_) October 11, 2026

After starting the ALDS series 0-for-8 in Games One and Two, DeLauter finally heated up in a crucial Game Three when he recorded a hit and scored a run in Cleveland's 9-3 win.

In Game Four, DeLauter went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in Cleveland's 9-5 win. DeLauter continued his consistency in Game Five with another one-hit performance.

The Guardians add Slade Cecconi to the roster for the ALCS, replacing Daniel Schneemann#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/LOvYjZkXf5 — SleeperGuardians (@SleeperGuards) October 12, 2026

With Slade Cecconi added to the ALCS roster, replacing Daniel Schneeman, the Guardians will clearly prioritize pitching as they continue their playoff run. Cleveland's postseason success so far comes down to offense and pitching complementing each other, especially when one struggles.

"We can win in multiple different ways. Whether we're gonna score nine or score two," said Guardians reliever Tim Herrin.

Offensive consistency could give an overworked Cleveland bullpen much-needed relief, and DeLauter can provide that. He batted in the three-hole throughout most of the regular season and through the ALCS. In 133 regular-season games, DeLauter slashed .290/.362/.450.

"We have faith in our offense, they have faith in us, and I think they can springboard us into the next series.#Guardians Tim Herrin on Cleveland being able to win in multiple ways #GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/2tAe0P2VgT — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 11, 2026

DeLauter has a strong clutch factor, hitting .228 with 29 RBIs on 49 hits with runners in scoring position this season. Against Tampa Bay, DeLauter has had great success, hitting .375 with six hits and two RBIs in five career games.

The ALCS gives DeLauter a prime chance to prove himself as a reliable asset to Cleveland's postseason success, despite his rookie status. He has continued to prove he can deliver in crucial, meaningful situations, as he showed in the ALDS.

Guardians hitters vs. Drew Ramsussen:



🔺.167 AVG (12-for-72)

🔺.211 OBP

🔺.405 OPS

🔺18 Ks

🔺Best performer: Steven Kwan (.333/.385/.500)



The Guardians will need a special night at the plate if they want to steal Game 1 in Tampa #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/gGwfzwsvM5 — SleeperGuardians (@SleeperGuards) October 12, 2026

As October continues, the consistency that DeLauter has given Cleveland becomes more important. Middle-of-the-lineup production will be key to extending innings and forcing Tampa's pitching to expend extra energy. Knocking starters out early matters not only for single-game success, but also for success over the seven-game series, as it puts extra pressure on Tampa Bay's bullpen.

The one thing DeLauter has not shown off yet, however, is his power. Extra-base hits and home runs would not only propel Cleveland in tight games but also boost DeLauter's confidence, which is crucial for a rookie.

If Chase DeLauter and the rest of the Guardians' offensive lineup can start heating up, the Guardians' October run will continue past the ALCS.