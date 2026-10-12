This Player Means the Most to the Guardians Heading Into the ALCS
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Plenty of names jumped into the spotlight after the Cleveland Guardians' incredible ALDS comeback.
Superstar José Ramírez delivered his greatest postseason performance; Gavin Williams and the pitching staff set historic strikeout records. But one player delivered a respectable performance while flying relatively under the radar.
Chase DeLauter tallied five hits and two RBIs in the Guardians' ALDS win over the Chicago White Sox. In any ordinary series, that may have been a leading headline. Yet DeLauter proved his competence in October baseball after being thrown into the 2025 Wild Card Series last year for his MLB debut, where he hit just .167 over three games.
After starting the ALDS series 0-for-8 in Games One and Two, DeLauter finally heated up in a crucial Game Three when he recorded a hit and scored a run in Cleveland's 9-3 win.
In Game Four, DeLauter went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in Cleveland's 9-5 win. DeLauter continued his consistency in Game Five with another one-hit performance.
With Slade Cecconi added to the ALCS roster, replacing Daniel Schneeman, the Guardians will clearly prioritize pitching as they continue their playoff run. Cleveland's postseason success so far comes down to offense and pitching complementing each other, especially when one struggles.
"We can win in multiple different ways. Whether we're gonna score nine or score two," said Guardians reliever Tim Herrin.
Offensive consistency could give an overworked Cleveland bullpen much-needed relief, and DeLauter can provide that. He batted in the three-hole throughout most of the regular season and through the ALCS. In 133 regular-season games, DeLauter slashed .290/.362/.450.
DeLauter has a strong clutch factor, hitting .228 with 29 RBIs on 49 hits with runners in scoring position this season. Against Tampa Bay, DeLauter has had great success, hitting .375 with six hits and two RBIs in five career games.
The ALCS gives DeLauter a prime chance to prove himself as a reliable asset to Cleveland's postseason success, despite his rookie status. He has continued to prove he can deliver in crucial, meaningful situations, as he showed in the ALDS.
As October continues, the consistency that DeLauter has given Cleveland becomes more important. Middle-of-the-lineup production will be key to extending innings and forcing Tampa's pitching to expend extra energy. Knocking starters out early matters not only for single-game success, but also for success over the seven-game series, as it puts extra pressure on Tampa Bay's bullpen.
The one thing DeLauter has not shown off yet, however, is his power. Extra-base hits and home runs would not only propel Cleveland in tight games but also boost DeLauter's confidence, which is crucial for a rookie.
If Chase DeLauter and the rest of the Guardians' offensive lineup can start heating up, the Guardians' October run will continue past the ALCS.
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Dave Takacs is a recent graduate of Saint Ignatius High School and a current sports media student at Hofstra University's Lawrence Herbert School of Communications. During his time at Saint Ignatius, he covered a wide range of sports and served as the president, lead play-by-play broadcaster, sideline reporter, and writer for the Saint Ignatius Broadcast Network. Takacs is a lifelong Cleveland sports fan and is passionate about telling stories and providing his insight in various areas.Follow Davetakacsmedia