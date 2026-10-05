The Cleveland Guardians are looking for redemption.

And such a task won't be easy.

On Monday, Oct. 5, the Guardians will play host to the Chicago White Sox for Game 2 of a Best-of-Five series in the American League Division Series. Coming off a 3-0 loss in Game 1, the Guardians will turn to starting pitcher Gavin Williams.

"He wants it," manager Stephen Vogt said. "He did it for us last year in the playoffs. He has done it throughout the regular season. Seems like when we need Gavin to step up, he does."

Fortunately, the 26-year-old has been slinging the ball really well this season.

"I feel very confident in the scoreboard on those days [when Williams is pitching," rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter said on Monday. "Gavin is a special talent. I mean, I think I have only faced him maybe one time. But when he's on and he's got the velo and everything, is working, it is special."

Williams had an eye-popping, league-leading 248 strikeouts in the season. He also posted a 14-8 overall record and a 3.76 ERA while on the mound.

Not only was he sending batters packing and avoiding allowing any runs to score, but he was also avoiding letting anyone on base. He finished the regular season with a career-best WHIP of 1.112, with just seven hits and three walks allowed per nine innings pitched.

Sep 14, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) reacts after striking out Chicago White Sox right fielder Braden Montgomery (not pictured) to end the fourth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His sweeper accounted for 100 total strikeouts, all while allowing a measly .158 batting average against, with his four-seamer not far behind at a clip of 68.

Being able to switch from the heavy movement to the nearly triple-digit fastball presents a tough scenario for any hitter to try to adjust to.

"I mean, I think the human eye just struggles to kind of see and react to stuff like that," DeLauter continued. "There's certain guys in this game that kind of have that extra oomph to the ball and Gavin is one of those guys. It's special to watch."

Cleveland's going to need that extra oomph from Williams' pitches on Monday, especially with a loss on Saturday putting the team behind a game and sitting with little momentum.

While the struggles in Game 1 were mainly on the offense, if Williams can keep the scoreboard clean, or held to just one or two runs, the bats should be able to get going just enough to help level out the series at one.

DeLauter went on to say that White Sox reliever Grant Taylor has a similar style to Williams. In Game 1, Taylor worked four innings and struck out six.

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Grant Taylor (31) pitches during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is someone the Guardians will hope to avoid Monday night.

"I think when guys throw hard like that, I mean, it is kind of the same with Gavin, [but] when guys throw that hard, they don't typically have that break on the breaker," DeLauter said in compliment to Taylor. "It is almost like you get on time for a fastball and you kind of run through everything else.

"I think when you can really separate those two pitches [fastball and breaking ball] with that kind of velocity, it makes it really tough on hitters..."

The Guardians have their work cut out for them on Monday, but as long as Williams can lead the team through the early innings, allowing the offense to settle in, they should be able to respond with a victory to bring the series level.