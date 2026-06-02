Top Guardians Prospect Impressing Front Office, Could Earn Call-Up in Near Future

At 21 years old, Ralphy Velazquez has already put the rest of the baseball world on notice.

Quickly climbing through the Cleveland Guardians' farm system, Velazquez, a native of Huntington Beach, Calif., has already shown that he has a legitimate chance at becoming a highly productive big-league contributor.

Jumping from Double-A to Triple-A in just 64 games, Velazquez has positioned himself just a stop below The Show, with a realistic chance to get the nod at some point in the 2026 campaign.

On Sunday, May 31, Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti shared where the front office believes Velazquez is at in his development, while also giving a bit of insight into where they deem him best fit with the major league roster down the line.

"Ralphy had a great start to the season," Antonetti shared in front of a relatively packed media attendance. "Obviously went to Akron and put together really good at-bats, continued to grow offensively, defensively, learning the game, and ultimately earned an opportunity in Columbus. He's continued with the work that he put in in Akron, and Ralphy shows up to the park each day, working to prepare and get better, and I think that mindset has paid, you know, has served him well so far.

"It's exciting to see how hard he has been working there."

Ralphy Velazquez is so good at baseball.



He hits a grand slam to CF and entered today with a 126 wRC+.



He had 59 XBH as a 20-year-old between A+ and AA in 2025 & was one of the 8 player to have 25+ HR, 20+ 2B, and a K% below 20%. pic.twitter.com/6o0Zp853N9 — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) May 3, 2026

Through 45 games this season, nine with Triple-A Columbus and 36 with Akron, Velazquez owns an impressive .302/.396/.520 slash line with a .916 OPS.

His value extends well beyond those numbers, however, as his 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 31 RBI highlight his ability to drive the ball into the gaps and produce runs.

Those are the exact traits the Guardians often look for at the major league level.

Plenty of players throughout the organization can make contact, but the ones who consistently turn singles into doubles, doubles into triples and capitalize on run-producing opportunities are the players who truly separate themselves. Travis Bazzana, who just earned a call-up earlier this season, is a perfect example of such a playstyle that got rewarded.

Fortunately, Velazquez has a track record of doing this. Last season, he racked up 28 doubles, nine triples and 22 home runs, driving in 85 runs. He also scored 77 himself, showcasing the ability to get around the bags and cross home plate.

Feb 19, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Ralphy Velazquez (87) during media day in Goodyear. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Beyond his play at the plate, his versatilty defensively has also been a trait that resulted in him climbing through the system quickly.

Initially being drafted as a catcher, he eventually made the flip to first base and has since spent time in the outfield as well.

In Triple-A, he has played eight games at first base and one game in left field. With so many other bats that spend time at first base, most notably CJ Kayfus in Triple-A and Kyle Manzardo in the big leagues, shifting Velazquez around makes him much more likely to get promoted if he can be a dynamic fielder.

The Columbus Clippers are starting Cooper Ingle in left field today. It's his first non-catcher start at the professional level.



Ralphy Velazquez started in left field yesterday.



Guardians keeping their options open by trying two of the organization's best bats in the outfield. pic.twitter.com/9IfOAbSkJp — Jose (@GuardsBurner_) May 31, 2026

"I'm not sure more and more, but we want to keep that as an option," Antonetti said when asked about the future of Velazquez in left field. "Again, we've seen that the more positions guys can play, capable, the more chances they have to impact us up here. So we just don't know where those opportunities are going to come from, so we try to help guys play a number of positions in Triple-A and prepare for that.

"So, Ralphy is gonna get time in the outfield. We'll see Cooper Ingle get time in the outfield at some point. We've seen Cody Huff not only catch, but play first base, second base, third base. So again, all of those guys are getting some versatility because we're trying to prepare them for where those opportunities might be up here."

With Chase DeLauter being a shining example that the front office isn't scared to debut young bats in some of the biggest moments, there is a realistic future where Velazquez gets a shot come postseason time.

For now, he will look to continue developing, growing and becoming more versatile in the field while with the Clippers.