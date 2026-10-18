Travis Bazzana Reveals Guardians Headspace Following Game 4 Loss in ALCS

When the Cleveland Guardians have had their backs up against the wall in the past this season, they haven't sat down and given up.

With a loss for the Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series bringing the series to a level ground of 2-2, rookie infielder Travis Bazzana reiterated that this is the sentiment the team is holding onto.

Even though things looked rocky in the 7-3 defeat, the Guardians are remaining confident they can bounce back.

"...I think where maybe we have an advantage is our guys seem to play hard through 162," Bazzana said about what is keeping the team calm and poised heading into Game 5. "And so when it's time to play hard, we've done that, the kind of you need to get it done, you need to run out a hard 90. I think we do that all year long, so we're ready for when it's time to go, because it's just kind of how we roll.

"I think that's a thing. And also just the fact that maybe no one's ego is above the team. And so you trust the guy next to you and you have a great relationship with him to, hey, I'm going to pick you up like you picked me up, next guy up. I think there's just a collective identity that's really strong when it comes to those kinds of situations."

In Game 4, Bazzana experienced quite a few rookie blunders.

Early in the outing, he was coughing up the ball on plays in the infield, then turning around and struggling at the plate. However, with the help of his teammates and taking into account the things he learned earlier in the season, he was able to bounce back in the latter half of the game.

He blasted his first home run of the postseason in the bottom of the seventh inning, lighting a spark for the Guardians.

While it wasn't enough to snowball the Guardians into a full-fledged comeback to flip the scoreline, it showed his resilience in fighting through struggles.

"I think I am still kind of learning, still experiencing these big games," he said. "But it definitely, as time's gone on, it slows down a little more... I feel like I am getting better at it, but you've just got to kind of continue to be present. It's cliché stuff, but whatever is happening, or has happened, can you flush it and focus on the next pitch and how can you impact the game?"

Bazzana finished the night with a 2-for-3 line that included a walk, a home run, a run scored and an RBI. He now has six hits, two doubles and one home run in the postseason this year. He has also tacked on four walks and one swiped bag.

With the series now tied at two, Bazzana and the team understand that two losses sends the team home. At this point, the ALCS is practically a best-of-three.

"Yeah, I think it's good," he said about the vibe in the clubhouse. "We've been in situations where it becomes must-win or closer to that all year. We love these kind of situations. We're just excited for the opportunity today and kind of this three-game series that's here in front of us.

"Just gotta play our best baseball and make every pitch the focus and not the past or the future."

The Guardians don't have time to waste as Game 5 will be played from Progressive Field on Sunday, Oct. 18, from Progressive Field at 5:00 p.m. EST.

With a chance to take a one-game advantage into Florida, the Guardians will be hoping to grab every ounce of momentum they can.