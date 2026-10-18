Skip to main content
Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians’ Rookie Growing Pains Lead to Loss Against Rays in ALCS Game 4

The Cleveland Guardians fell to the Tampa Bay Rays at home Saturday night 7-3, as rookie Daniel Espino struggled in his third appearance of the series, before a missed fielding opportunity from Chase DeLauter later on helped the Rays go up big late in the game.
Cade Cracas|
Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis (51) visits pitcher Daniel Espino (41) on the mound during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis (51) visits pitcher Daniel Espino (41) on the mound during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians' biggest concern in the 2026 MLB season ended up being one of their biggest downfalls Saturday night.

In a 7-3 loss in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, a rocky appearance by rookie pitcher Daniel Espino, followed by a missed grounder in right field just innings later by rookie Chase DeLauter, allowed the Tampa Bay Rays to pull ahead and never look back.

It's the simple mistakes that end up hurting the most.

All the while, Cleveland's offense remained quiet and streaky, never really breaking open until the contest was pretty much put to bed.

Cleveland Guardians, Junior Caminero
Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero (13) runs toward second base after hitting a single to right field to score infielder Junior Caminero (not pictured) and infielder Taylor Walls (6) on a fielding error by Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter (not pictured) during the seventh inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"A couple unfortunate plays for us tonight that we usually complete, and just weren't able to do it," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said postgame.

Espino finished the night with one hit, two walks and one earned run allowed on 0.1 innings of work. He was credited with the loss. DeLauter, on the other hand, went 1-for-4 at the plate, but his missed grounder on a Jonathan Aranda single in the seventh resulted in Richie Palacios and Taylor Walls scoring to put the Rays up three runs.

Aranda would eventually score on a sacrifice fly, making it a four-run game.

Following the late-innings blunders, the Guardians would score two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning thanks to rookie infielder Travis Bazzana, but it wasn't enough.

The Rays went on to score two more runs in the ninth inning, with Yandy Diaz finally getting the break he was looking for all postseason. He barely cleared the right-field wall on a two-run blast, giving the Rays some much-needed insurance to close out the win.

The ALCS is now tied at two.

“It’s a 3-game series… I’d put our guys up against any team in the world in a 3-game series," Vogt said.

The slip-ups across the board from Cleveland's rookies certainly pulled much of the attention of Saturday's loss, but the offense's lack of reliability also played a major role in the result.

After the Guardians scored the game's opening run in the first frame, the bats went cold, combining for 0-for-16 with three walks across the next 19 at-bats. During that span, Rays starter Nick Martinez struck out three batters. Most of Cleveland's outs came on weak contact, with there being five groundouts during that span

Throughout the entire regular season, the Guardians' streaky offense was a major concern.

And while they have broken out of these dry spells from time to time, Saturday's result showed that such a trend isn't viable in the postseason.

Cleveland Guardians, Travis Bazzana
Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls (6) tags out Cleveland Guardians infielder Travis Bazzana (37) as second base umpire Adam Hamari (78) watches the play during the ninth inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We've seen this kind of situation before, and we just got to bounce back," Bazzana said.

The Guardians return to the diamond on Sunday, Oct. 18, with a matchup against the Rays set for 5:00 p.m. EST.

The winner will take a one-game advantage into Florida, when the two sides play Games 6 and 7 at Tropicana Field.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Cade Cracas
CADE CRACAS

Cade Cracas is a sports media professional with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a recent graduate of Ashland University with degrees in digital media production and journalism.

Share on XFollow CracasCade
Home/News