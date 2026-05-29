Two Cleveland Guardians Prospects Dominating to Begin Their Major League Careers

The Cleveland Guardians may have one of the most fun and flashy young duos in baseball.

Whether it's aggressive speed on the base paths or athletic, powerful swings at the plate, the combination of rookies Chase DeLauter and Travis Bazzana has worked wonders for Cleveland this season.

Although the two are just barely over 50 games into their major league careers, they've already settled in nicely. On Wednesday, May 27, both stepped up in a series-finale win over the Washington Nationals.

May 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Chase DeLauter (24) beats out the tag attempt of Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) for a double during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The rookies finished with over two knocks apiece, with Bazzana helping to light the spark that the Guardians needed in the fifth inning to pull away.

"They're confident, they know that, they know they belong in the big leagues," manager Stephen Vogt said. "We talk all the time about our guys, when you get here, you're happy, and you gotta figure out how to stay, and then it clicks, 'I know I'm a big leaguer, 'and from day one both Travis and Chase, when they walked through the door, they knew they were big leaguers and they're playing like it."

It’s not every day a small-market organization like the Guardians lands two incredibly high-upside talents at the same time, especially players who are already looking capable of competing for American League Rookie of the Year honors.

If they can somehow, someway keep this pace going, the future in Cleveland is going to stay very bright.

The #Guardians' batting leaders in WAR (As of Thursday, May 28th):



Brayan Rocchio - 1.9 (131 wRC+)

José Ramírez - 1.8 (108 wRC+)

Travis Bazzana - 1.0 (148 wRC+)

Daniel Schneemann - 1.0 (103 wRC+)

Angel Martinez - 1.0 (106 wRC+)

Chase DeLauter - 1.0 (121 wRC+)… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 28, 2026

DeLauter Praises Bazzana

After the Cleveland Guardians took down the Washington Nationals to snap a two-game losing streak, both Chase DeLauter and Travis Bazzana spoke to the media, not separately, but side by side.

"He shows up every day, has competitive at-bats, works the box, doesn't swing at balls, hits the strikes hard," DeLauter said when asked about what Bazzana's play has been like since his debut back in April. "I mean, what more can you ask for?"

#Guardians rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter on rookie infielder Travis Bazzana:



"He shows up every day, has competitive at-bats, works the box, doesn't swing at balls, hits the strikes hard. I mean, what more can you ask for?"



Bazzana smacked two doubles on Wednesday in a 3-2… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 27, 2026

DeLauter, who had an incredibly hot start to his career, has cooled off, at least on the power end, over the last few weeks. But still, he is producing consistent at-bats and getting on base in various ways.

He enters the weekend series against the Boston Red Sox with a .260/.342/.438 slashing line for an OPS of .780. He currently is posting 50 hits, which is second on the team, and 31 doubles, which ranks first. Alongside those marks, he also has 11 doubles, one triple and seven home runs this season.

But what has stood out the most is his knack for keeping a good eye at the plate, drawing 25 walks to just 24 strikeouts.

"I mean, it's definitely frustrating, and anyone who says it's not is lying, but I think the big one there is not to go chasing and find it," DeLauter said about working through early-season ebbs and flows. "I mean, that's something I've fallen into a little bit, but... just show up in the box every day, same approach. Prepare the same way, and good things can happen."

The Aussie Believes DeLauter's an Athletic Freak

Like the praise that DeLauter shared of him, Bazzana dished it back.

"I've seen him do some pretty incredible things, and obviously we've all seen that, but, yeah, he's gonna be great for a long time, and Chase is one of the most skilled and athletic and powerful baseball players that I've ever seen," Bazzana said.

Like his play on the diamond, the way that he speaks is mature. He's thoughtful in the way he talks, taking moments to truly think about what he is sharing, adding more weight to his praise of DeLauter.

May 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana (37) watches his home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Now with over 100 plate appearances in his young career, he's showing that some of his early-career numbers aren't just fluky.

He is up to a .302/.407/.458 slashing line, which is good enough for an OPS of .865, with 29 hits, six doubles and three home runs. Newly in the leadoff spot in Cleveland, it seems that Bazzana is only going to be trending up from here.

"If I swing at good pitches, if I'm on time, my preparation for the game is good, the hits, the extra-base hits, the walks, like those things will come," he said when reflecting on the quick start. "And there might be some waves, but I've just been on the process and I'm comfortable with where we are."

The Guardians are back in action with their formidable rookie duo on Friday, May 29, as they take on the Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. EST.