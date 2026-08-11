Underrated Guardians Infield Prospect Earns Recognition After Incredible Weekend

It's hard to be too worried about the Cleveland Guardians, even though the major league squad is sliding further and further down the American League Central standings.

And that's because the farm system has had plenty of breakouts this season.

On Monday, August 10, Guardians prospect infielder Welbyn Francisca was named the Midwest League Player of the Week. He is the fifth player on the High-A Lake County Captains to be named with such honors, joining an elite list of pitcher Franklin Gomez, infielder Luke Hill, outfielder Jace LaViolette and infielder Nolan Schubart.

The No. 13-ranked prospect, according to the MLB Pipeline, smashed four home runs this past week in a six-game set against the Lansing Lugnuts. He also recorded seven extra-base hits with 24 total bases.

Francisca's slash line came in at .409/.458/1.091 for an OPS of 1.549.

Fortunately, this hot streak isn't coming out of nowhere. Ever since the 20-year-old was promoted to the Captains, he has been raking.

Pointed out first by the team's Play-by-Play broadcaster and Media Relations Assistant, Logan Potosky, Francisca has been incredibly consistent. He is currently batting .273 with a .558 slugging percentage across his first 44 games in High-A.

INF Welbyn Francisca in his first 43 G for the Captains:



11 HR

37 RBI

.519 SLG



The 20-year-old hit just 3 HR in 98 G in Single-A last year!



Since his High-A debut on 6/5, the only other MWL player with these numbers is Loons SS/3B Emil Morales, MLB Pipeline’s No. 24 prospect. pic.twitter.com/PFL4TYA7RP — Logan Potosky (@LoganPotosky) August 8, 2026

The crazy part is that most of his power is coming in the form of home runs, with 13 on the campaign, while he has just six doubles and one triple. His efforts at the plate have helped punch 39 runs home via RBI, all while scoring 30 himself.

This production has been a major leap from his 2025 performance in Single-A Lynchburg, where he hit just three home runs with a .229 batting average. He finished the year with a measly .622 OPS, nearly .300 points lower than this year's mark.

If he can keep this play up until the end of the 2026 season, there is a realistic chance that he starts next year with the Double-A Akron Rubberducks. Such a jump would be huge for his development timeline, especially while being freshly 20.

Francisca receiving these honors is a nice boost to the farm system's reputation, with LaViolette drawing a good chunk of attention the past few days as well.

A previous teammate of Francisca, LaViolette made the jump to Double-A recently, continuing his quick rise through the minor league ladder.

The Guardians certainly have a bright future, and although the major league roster just hasn't been able to put wins on their record lately, the farm system has kept on growing.