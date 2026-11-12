Where the Guardians Finished in the Highly Contested 2026 AL Award Races

After another trip to the playoffs for the Guardians, they earned themselves some recognition in the end-of-the-year award races. They were able to take home a few awards over the past few seasons, but unfortunately, this year, there was no hardware heading back to Cleveland.

However, that doesn't mean the Guardians missed out on some national praise, though.

Let's take a look at where the Guardians finished in the American League award races this season:

Stephen Vogt - Manager of the Year Race

Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt reacts after the win against the Chicago White Sox in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, after leading the Guardians to another American League Central title, Stephen Vogt was in the race for manager of the year in the American League.

Coming off two straight Manager of the Year awards, many thought he would not be in the running especially after the slow start to the season the Guards had. That ended up not being the case, and he was right back in the running this season.

Vogt would check in at fourth in the race this season after another AL Central title. The team they just narrowly beat out in the standings, the Chicago White Sox, manager Will Venable would win the award this year after completely turning the team around from a year ago.

Parker Messick - Cy Young & Rookie of the Year Race

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) reacts after a strikeout to end the inning during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker Messick was in contention for two awards after a phenomenal rookie season with the Guardians. He was near the top of the AL Rookie of the Year race and the Cy Young Award.

Messick would only receive two first-place votes in the rookie of the year voting after an incredible season, with a lot of people questioning how he did not win the award. He would lose to Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle, who received 28 of the 30 first-place votes for the award.

The Cy Young Award race, which is so impressive to see from a rookie, saw Messick receive 77 total points, but it was New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schittler who won the award unanimously.

Cade Smith - Reliever of the Year

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cade Smith (36) on the mound during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The inaugural reliever of the year award saw Guardians Cade Smith, who was one of the best closers all season, vie for the award. Smith would finish second in the race, earning himself seven first-place votes and 15 second-place votes.

The winner of the award in its first year would be Toronto Blue Jays reliever Louis Varland, who finished with 16 first-place votes. Smith finished the season with an ERA of 1.95 and tied for a major league-leading 41 saves on the season.

The Guardians continue to make their names known in the end-of-the-year awards, and this season was no different.

Maybe next season will be the year that a Guardian or two takes home some hardware.