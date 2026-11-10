Parker Messick Beaten Out for AL ROTY Award: Was He Robbed?

The Cleveland Guardians had a thrilling season in 2026, thanks to some of their standout rookies all throughout their roster.

One rookie in particular, that being starting pitcher Parker Messick, was one of the team’s most valuable players. Messick had the chance to earn league-wide recognition for his contributions this season but was beaten out by another impressive AL rookie.

You make us proud, kiddo.



Parker Messick finished second for American League Rookie of the Year following a season that was nothing short of spectacular. 🤩#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/sdK8bsipHd — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 10, 2026

A quick scan over social media comments and reactions would tell you that many people believe Messick should have been the winner of the AL Rookie of the Year award.

While Detroit’s Kevin McGonigle did have a strong season, Messick was deserving of the honor as well.

It’s not a popularity contest by any means, and for two AL Central rookies to be the top two finalists is an achievement in itself. However, the season that Messick had on the mound was more than enough to earn the award.

Here’s why Messick not winning AL ROTY was a mistake based on his season statistics:

Messick was a key contributor to Cleveland’s success during the 2026 season

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) reacts after a strikeout to end the inning during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Messick’s first season with the Guardians, he was a commanding presence on the mound against virtually any batter he faced. His 2.56 ERA led Cleveland’s starting pitching and was better than fellow pitching phenom Gavin Williams.

It’s also important to note that Messick gave up the least amount of earned runs and home runs while also giving up the least number of walks. Not to mention, Messick had a 1.06 WHIP this season, which puts him in an elite range for pitchers.

For a rookie pitcher to total 193 strikeouts in his first season is just absurd. He led all rookie pitchers in ERA and WHIP while pitching an outrageous 186 innings this season.

In MLB history, only three other rookie pitchers had a 2.60 ERA or lower with nine or more strikeouts. Each of those pitchers won Rookie of the Year for their respective leagues, but Messick was snubbed of becoming the fourth on that list.

absolutely correct. only one of those 3 without a ROTY now btw. pic.twitter.com/ekPpbvsNqy — melissa 👻 (@metsmel) November 10, 2026

His statistics ranked him in the top ten in a couple of major categories, beating out some of the MLB’s most consistent starting pitchers.

It’s safe to say that putting together a truly astonishing campaign like Messick did as a rookie pitcher is more impressive than a batter who put up good but not otherworldly numbers.

Fellow Guardians rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter had similar, if not better, numbers than McGonigle did, and he didn’t receive a single first-place vote.

It’s a disappointing result altogether for Messick, as many fans thought he had the best chances of winning AL ROTY over any of his fellow finalists. Good can come of this, though, as Messick can use this as fuel to put together an even better season in 2027.

Messick has a long career ahead of him, and future nominations are surely to be had if he can replicate his truly historic rookie season moving forward.