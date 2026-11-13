Why the Guardians Should Consider Making a Significant Change at First Base

The Cleveland Guardians have a long winter ahead of them to figure out what areas of their team they need to address before the start of next season.

After their disappointing loss in the ALCS, one thing is perfectly clear about this team: they need to continue to upgrade their roster.

While they did receive timely contributions from a list of young players and their veterans, it’s easy to look at a team like the Milwaukee Brewers or Rays and see how their rosters are built.

A quick scan over both teams' rosters would tell you that there are power hitters at first base, which is something the Guardians desperately need more of rather than contact hitters.

All of Cleveland’s first base options in 2026 can be easily replace

Jul 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo tosses his bat after drawing a walk against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First basemen benefit from being prime candidates for designated hitting roles on their teams, and Cleveland didn’t have that option available to them with their lackluster results at the position.

Between the disappearance of Kyle Manzardo’s bat this season and the failed experiment with Rhys Hoskins, the Guardians looked to trade for one who could produce. Nathaniel Lowe was their preferred option, and he was a key contributor in many games down the stretch.

Both Manzardo and Hoskins had batting averages of .215 and .179, but did have 13 home runs each; however, the contact hitting isn’t much there for either player. Lowe stepped onto the team bringing the contact hitting, but not much of his usual power.

The Guardians would have to come to an agreement on a contract for Lowe before next season, as he’ll be a free agent. Based on how Cleveland usually approaches the offseason, the chances they retain Lowe are slim to none.

That’s where their front office will have to decide where to look in free agency, as Chris Antonetti recently insinuated that they would spend more money this year.

It all depends on how much more money they would be willing to spend, as there are going to be a few experienced veterans on the market. Cleveland could look for a team-friendly deal, or they could decide to give out a multi-year deal.

The most important thing to consider is that their top prospect, Ralphy Velazquez, is expected to debut early in the season. The Guardians could be smart about this by signing an experienced veteran whom Velazquez can learn from once he debuts.

Cleveland may give Manzardo time at the start of the season to prove himself, which could dictate when Velazquez would be called up. Still, Manzardo is young enough of a player that he could learn from whoever they decide to sign.

The chances that they sign a first baseman are high, but there are a decent number of options on the market that they could go with. It will all depend on how aggressive this front office wants to be to see their team make it back to the ALCS again.