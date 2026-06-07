Winless No More! Tanner Bibee Finally Notches First Victory of 2026 Season in Texas

Tanner Bibee has done it.

After a long, grueling start to the 2026 campaign that saw 13 games come and go without a win being tacked onto his record, Bibee has finally secured one.

In a remarkably strong start on Saturday, June 6, Bibee pitched through eight innings, delivering a three-hit, two-walk, three-strikeout performance en route to a 6-0, shutout win over the Texas Rangers. The Guardians, who had been streaky at the plate as of late, put together a mix of hard-nosed at-bats and powerful swings as they recorded nine hits and two home runs.

But while it was nice to see the play at the plate showcase a bit of normalcy, it was even better to see the 27-year-old tack a win onto his record. Heading into Saturday's outing, he was 0-7 with just two wins in games he started.

"Man, that was outstanding," manager Stephen Vogt said postgame. "You know, it seemed like from the first inning on, he just kept attacking, kept making pitches when he needed to. Never really got into big trouble, just really limited them to weak contact and quick outs. So, phenomenal job."

Bibee was also the first pitcher in franchise history to go winless in his first 13 starts of a season, receiving just an average of three or fewer runs of support in his previous 12-of-14 outings.

"We haven't scored a lot of runs when Tanner's been on the mound, even in some of the starts in which he's pitched exceptionally well," general manager Chris Antonetti said when he spoke to the media on Sunday, May 31. "I think as we look forward, we'll start to see more of those outings in which he's pitching more effectively than maybe some of those other hiccups."

Bibee has had his fair share of ups and downs this season, but he has had flashes of that 2023 form that made him so special.

Saturday's showing was also just the second time this season that he was able to not give up a run, doing so back on April 17 in a six-inning showing against the Baltimore Orioles. That game, the Guardians would collapse after he left for the seventh inning, falling 6-4.

And for many, this tough of a start could cause frustrations, eventually leading to potential on-field emotions or outbursts behind closed doors, but that wasn't the case for Bibee. Through it all, he has remained positive and kept a looking-ahead approach.

"I've said this in the past. I don't have any control over it. All I can do is go out there, try to throw up some zeros and whatever happens, happens," said Bibee back in late May.

Leaving his 14th start of the year, Bibee's season numbers have dropped to a 4.09 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and a .246 batting average against. Each of those marks is slowly but surely climbing back to where he has been for most of his career, which is a good sign.

As the Guardians prepare for a tough homestand against the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers in the coming week, giving Bibee this extra boost of confidence and momentum has a chance to work wonders.

Now, he will just look to carry this forward.