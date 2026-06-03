Young Cleveland Guardians Prospects Turning Heads Throughout the Organization

The Cleveland Guardians have had a strong track record of developing pitching prospects in-house over the past couple of years.

And to begin the 2026 campaign, countless young arms have put the organization on notice.

On Sunday, May 31, Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti explored the farm system a bit, discussing how some of the organization's prospect pitchers fit in the future fold at the major league level.

"I think we've seen a number of guys throughout the minor leagues make developmental progress and make strides to being effective major league pitchers," Antonetti shared. "Whether that's guys that are in a starting rotation or, in the bullpen, but right now we have a group of major leaguers that pitch pretty effectively...

"And we know over time, I'd say we're gonna have to rely on that minor league group, and when we have those needs, hopefully they're ready to step in..."

Here are three prospects that have stood out to begin the 2026 season:

1. RHP Khal Stephen - Double-A, Akron Rubberducks

Standing with a 3-2 overall record, Stephen has worked his way down to a 3.33 ERA and 1.370 WHIP across 54 innings this season in Akron. He joined them after averaging a 2.53 last season across stops in Low-A, High-A and Double-A, marking a quick rise through the system.

His strikeout mark of 49 is one of the better marks in the system, but what makes him so intriguing is his ability to stay composed on the mound.

Giving up 52 hits and 22 walks, he has gotten himself out of a pinch countless times and avoided letting innings run away from him.

He wavered a bit in his most recent outing against the Chesapeake Baysox, but he posted a line of seven hits, three walks, no runs and seven strikeouts across the previous two starts.

2. RHP Braylon Doughty - High-A Lake, County Captains

Since joining the organization back in 2024, Doughty has been highly touted as one of the next best pitchers in Cleveland's system.

Taken out of high school, the 20-year-old has performed well across stints in Low and High-A. Last season, he pitched across 85.1 innings and 22 outings, throwing a 3.48 ERA and 1.254 WHIP. This season, those numbers have remained sharp as he has pitched to a 3.82 ERA.

His WHIP has jumped a bit, coming in at 1.434, but his strikeout efficiency has grown. He is currently striking out roughly 12 batters every nine innings, an impressive mark.

While he is still a bit unpolished, attempting to gain more consistency with his command and control, he possesses a major-league-ready arsenal.

If he keeps this pace up, he could end up being a big-league contributor in the next two to three years.

3. Daniel Espino - Triple-A, Columbus Clippers

Of the guys on this list, Espino is the most major league ready.

And if he can slowly but surely develop longevity in his appearances, he will get the nod to play at Progressive Field. At this point in his career, he looks like a bullpen arm, but that isn't a negative. He has heat and control, both of which could position him to be a legitimate high-leverage arm.

Across 17.1 innings this year with the Clippers, he has a 5.19 ERA, but is striking out a remarkably high 14 batters per nine innings. Outside of a four-run outing against the Iowa Cubs back in early May, he has only given up six runs across 19 games played.

He is working to become a more regular rotational bullpen arm, which will eventually put him in a spot to make the jump to the major league level.

For now, it is all about staying healthy and continuing to become comfortable with pitching often.