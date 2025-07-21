Cleveland Baseball Insider

3 Trades the Cleveland Guardians Could Make Before MLB Deadline

Here are three trade ideas for the Cleveland Guardians as we approach the deadline.

Dylan Feltovich

Jul 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Carlos Santana (41) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after scoring during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
With the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline quickly approaching, there are still many questions that have yet to be answered by the Cleveland Guardians.

While it remains unclear whether Cleveland will be buyers or sellers at the deadline, reports coming out of the All-Star break indicate that the front office would not be willing to trade away Jose Ramirez, Steven Kwan, Emmanuel Clase or Cade Smith. However, there are still a few names that could be dealt that could help the future of the franchise.

Here are three trade ideas for the Guardians as we approach the deadline.

*Prospect rankings for their respective teams via MLB.com.

Trade No. 1: Seattle Mariners

Mariners get: Carlos Santana
Guardians get: Brock Moore (RHP, No. 22 Prospect) and Jared Sundstorm (OF, No. 23 Prospect)

The current log-jam at first base for Cleveland has continued into the 2025 season, as both Santana and Kyle Manzardo's production this season has kept top prospect C.J. Kayfus at the Triple-A level. And with Kayfus and Manzardo being the organization's future at the position, it would make sense for the Guardians to deal a veteran bat like Santana.

Seattle is well within striking distance of the division, their lineup is in desperate need of consistent veteran bat to pair with catcher Cal Raleigh. In return, Cleveland would receive two prospects within Seattle's top 30 who are projected to make their MLB debut in 2026.

Sundstorm would provide extra strength to an outfield that lacks depth outside of Kwan, while Moore becomes an additional arm for the Guardians' rotation heading into next season.

Trade No. 2: Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies get: Lane Thomas, Hunter Gaddis
Guardians get: Hendry Mendez (OF, No. 25 Prospect) and Estibenzon Jimenez (RHP)

After acquiring Lane Thomas near the trade deadline last season, the 29-year-old outfielder has been unable to be a reliable option for the Guardians in 2025. If Cleveland has the opportunity to unload him to a contender for younger prospect that can help the team down the road, the front office should have no problems with pulling the trigger.

Luckily, the Phillies could use both Thomas and another bullpen arm as the head into the back half of the season. In this hypothetical deal, Cleveland could benefit from Philadelphia's lower end of their top prospects. The asking price for both Thomas and Gaddis may not grant you two-top 30 prospects, but it should at least put them in the range to land two young players.

Trade No. 3: Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers get: Hunter Gaddis
Guardians get: Jarred Karros (RHP, No. 30 Prospect) and Yeiner Fernandez (C/2B)

Despite already possessing a loaded roster, the Dodgers have proven countless times that they are willing to be big spenders at the deadline.

Cleveland could tap into Los Angeles' rich farm system by giving up a quality bullpen arm in Gaddis. With the current combination Will Smith and Dalton Rushing locking down the catcher position, Yeiner Fernandez becomes an intriguing option for the Guardians, who struggled to find consistency behind the plate.

Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

