Cleveland Guardians' Star Making Interesting Case for AL Rookie of the Year
The 2024 MLB season is coming to a close, and the Cleveland Guardians will be heading to the playoffs. But will any of their players contend for any awards?
As great as Jose Ramirez has been, he doesn't have much of a chance of winning AL MVP thanks to Aaron Judge's dominance, and the Guardians' only Cy Young candidate is closer Emmanuel Clase, who probably doesn't have a realistic shot of taking home the honor.
But what about Cade Smith's chances for AL Rookie of the Year?
ESPN's Buster Olney mentioned that Smith has a case, but how much of one does he actually have?
Well, looking at Smith's numbers, you can't really discount him.
After all, he has gone 6-1 with a 1.94 ERA while allowing just 50 hits and racking up 102 strikeouts over 74.1 innings of work. He also boasts an incredible 1.40 FIP and a minuscule 0.901 WHIP.
The 25-year-old has been a critical member of Cleveland's dominant bullpen and has represented a reliable bridge to Clase at the back end of the bullpen.
However, the rest of the field in the American League is pretty strong.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil is probably the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year. Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser, Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu and Yankees catcher Austin Wells are prime candidates, as well.
Heck, Smith may not even be the top rookie relief pitcher, as Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller has been outstanding.
It's truly a shame, because Smith is at a disadvantage. Not only is he a reliever, but he also isn't a closer. That makes it incredibly difficult for him to win any award. He didn't even make an All-Star appearance this season.
If Smith were a closer with a bunch of saves to his name, things would be different. But he isn't, and he doesn't. Fair or not, voters typically don't value middle relief pitchers because they just don't get enough time on the field.
Case in point, Smith only has a 2.4 WAR, which ranks seventh on the Guardians (the WAR stat is cumulative). That will absolutely matter when it comes to deciding the Rookie of the Year award.
Smith has been brilliant. He has been essential to Cleveland's success, and the Guardians may very well have not won the AL Central division title without him.
But as strong of a case as Smith is making from a numbers perspective, the chances of him actually earning the hardware seem slim to none.