Cleveland Guardians Have Tough Roster Decisions Coming
The Cleveland Guardians' revolving outfield (outside of Steven Kwan) has been a key narrative at the start of the 2025 MLB season.
Angel Martinez, Daniel Schneemann, Jhonkensy Noel, Nolan Jones, and Will Brennan have all spent time in the outfield this season.
One notable name missing from that group is Lane Thomas, who has only played in 13 games this season after suffering a wrist injury during the home opener.
However, Thomas is in the middle of a rehab assignment, and his return could come sooner rather than later. Once he's ready to join the team, the Guardians will be forced to make some tough roster decisions.
Thomas has earned the right to be in Cleveland's lineup when a left-handed pitcher is on the mound, which is currently Noel's role on the team.
If Thomas is swinging a hot bat, the veteran could also be an impact hitter against right-handed pitching, which could also take at-bats away from Brennan, Jones, or Martinez.
Will Wilson could also be a player at risk of losing playing time if the Guardians are comfortable playing Angel at second base.
An interesting point in all of this is that Thomas has played in right field in two of his three rehab games. (He was the designated hitter in the third game.)
Does this mean Martinez and Jones' roster spots are safe since they've played a majority of the reps in center field recently?
Part of the decision may depend on how many minor league options some players have; Jones has none left, Noel and Martinez have one, and Brennan and Wilson each have three.
In the end, everything will sort itself out, but seeing how the organization handles the big league roster when Thomas inevitably returns will be interesting.
