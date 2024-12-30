Nothing Will Get Easier For The Cleveland Guardians In 2025
After a team is three games away from making a World Series appearance, it's pretty easy to say they'll be back in the same position the following season or at least return to the playoffs.
However, that isn't the case for the Cleveland Guardians.
The Guardians spent almost all of the 2024 season at the top of the American League Central and easily won their division. Cleveland also secured a first-round bye in the AL with 92 wins.
There are two main reasons why repeating all of this success isn't guaranteed: Cleveland's current roster and multiple teams improving around them.
The Guardians have made several moves this offseason, but they've been lateral out best.
For example, Andres Gimenez's elite defense will be missed at second base, but his offensive production shouldn't be too difficult to replicate. Also, Carlos Santana's overall value should fill the void of Josh Naylor's departure.
Outside of adding RHP Luis Ortiz to the rotation, the Guardians have yet to make a move that truly makes them better than they were in 2024.
Then, there is the level of competition among the teams around Cleveland.
After years of being called the worst division in baseball, the AL Central shined in the postseason, with three of their four teams reaching the Division Series round.
It doesn't look like this was a fluke, either.
The Detroit Tigers established themselves as an up-and-coming team in the American League postseason landscape. Plus, they've shown a willingness to add to their young core this offseason with the addition of Gleyber Torres and are one of the teams rumored to be in on free-agent slugger Anthony Santander.
The Kansas City Royals still have MVP finalist Bobby Witt Jr., Cy Young runner-up Seth Lugo, and emerging ace Cole Ragans. Maybe 2025 is finally the season where Salvador Perez starts to regress, but we were saying that last winter, too.
While the Minnesota Twins have been inactive so far this winter, they still have the talent to make some noise and contend for the division.
Winning the AL Central will be a tough task for the Guardians with the teams in their own division.
And even if they don't do that, securing a Wild Card spot doesn't look like it'll be much easier because of the improvements the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, and New York Yankees have all made so far this offseason.
Perhaps Cleveland's young roster does take another leap next, and their prospect helps fill the obvious holes on their roster. Maybe the front office still has some big moves planned before spring training begins.
Even if both of these happen, the Guardians' path to repeating as AL Central champions and returning to the playoffs will be much more challenging in 2025.