Should The Cleveland Guardians Trade This Former All-Star Slugger?
The Cleveland Guardians' season is quickly spiraling out of control, and it's starting to look like it would make sense for the organization to sell rather than buy at the trade deadline.
One player who could be an intriguing trade target for opposing teams is veteran Carlos Santana. However, does it make sense for the Guardians actually to move on from the franchise icon?
At this point in the season, given the team's performance over the last month and the potential roster changes that could occur during the second half of the season, the Guardians would be wise to consider moving on from Santana.
Santana is far from the prime of his career or when he was an All-Star in 2019, but he's still having an overall solid season, considering he's 39 years old.
He currently has a .241/.336/.372 slash line with a .708 OPS. Plus, Santana has followed his Gold Glove season with another solid defensive performance at first base.
Santana also has a reputation for being a phenomenal leader and presence in the clubhouse.
The Guardians could still get a young prospect or two from a desperate contender looking for some depth in the back half of their lineup.
From Cleveland's perspective, trading Santana will open up more playing time at first base for either Kyle Manzardo or, hopefully, C.J. Kayufs, assuming he makes his big league debut sometime in the near future.
Santana is currently in his third stint with Cleveland and is undoubtedly one of the most beloved players to don an Indians/Guardians jersey over the last two decades.
The idea of the organization trading him away, after all Santana has done for the franchise, may seem peculiar.
However, allowing Santana to compete for a World Series in what could be his final season as a big leaguer, while the Guardians open up opportunities for players in the team's long-term future, could be a win-win for both sides.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Shake Up Bullpen In Recent Roster Moves
MORE: Guardians Should Heed Ominous MLB Trade Deadline Warning
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Land Melancholic MLB Trade Deadline Prediction
MORE: Guardians Announce Encouraging Injury Update On Top Prospect
MORE: Guardians Linked To College Slugger In New MLB Mock Draft