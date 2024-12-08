Three Burning Questions For The Guardians Ahead Of Winter Meetings
Multiple teams across MLB have already made some major moves this offseason. However, as the Winter Meetings begin in Dallas, Texas, this week, more action could ramp up.
Here are three burning questions for the Cleveland Guardians as the Winter Meetings begin.
Will The Guardians Trade A Core Player?
The Guardians have obvious holes they must fill ahead of the 2025 season. The most pressing is adding another big league-proven bat in the lineup and another arm to their rotation.
However, Cleveland has been in the news for the opposite reason. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Guardians are "open to trade offers" for both Josh Naylor and Lane Thomas this offseason.
To be clear, an organization being "open" to a trade is much different from a team actively shopping or looking to move a player.
That being said, will fans see Naylor, Thoma,s or another one of Cleveland's big names on the move sometime over the next week?
If the Guardians do pull off a trade, will it immediately improve their major league roster?
Are the Guardians Done In Free Agency?
Cleveland finally did something they've been reluctant to do in the past few offseasons: It finally spent some money on a free agent by re-signing Shane Bieber to a one-year deal with a player option on a second.
While it's fantastic to have Bieber back and see the Guardians spend some money to retain their players, they can't stop there with improving their roster.
There are still plenty of starting pitchers on the market, such as Nathan Eovaldi, Andrew Heaney, Nick Pivetta, and Kyle Gibson, to name a few. They're also reportedly interested in re-signing veteran pitcher Alex Cobb.
The outfield market also has viable options like Joc Pederson, Michael Conforto, and Jesse Winker who could improve the roster.
Will the Guardians strike a deal with any more free agents on the market?
Will The Guardians Be Players In The Rule 5 Draft?
MLB's Rule 5 draft is one of the sport's most unique features.
Last year, the Guardians took a flier on at the time Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Deyvison De Los Santos, who the Guardians believe could provide some much-needed pop to the lineup.
He never panned out and was returned to the D-Backs, but it does show the organization could be open to the idea if there's a player they like.
Will Cleveland strike again and make a selection?
On the other hand, will any other team steal away any prospects from the Guardians? Cleveland has plenty of insuring prospects who are eligible to be selected.