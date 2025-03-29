2025 Cleveland Guardians Top 30 Prospects: No. 25 RHP Chase Mobley
As the new season gets started, there’s no better time to bring you an up-to-date look at the Cleveland Guardians on SI's top 30 prospects!
Rankings are based on live and video scouting, as well as having conversations with evaluators within and outside of the organization.
The ultimate goal here is to inform our readers and give you information on some of the young talent in the organization that you can follow and look forward to seeing in the future at the MLB level.
While prospect lists are fun and entertaining for fans, they are not the end-all be-all of who eventually makes it to the major leagues. Remember, Jose Ramirez was never a top-100 prospect nationally, and Steven Kwan wasn't considered a top-20 potential in the Guardians organization by many outside publications.
No. 25: RHP Chase Mobley
AGE - 18
BATS - R
DOB - 06/05/2006
THROWS - R
HT - 6'5"
DRAFTED - 2024, 10th Round
WT - 205
ETA - 2028
Chase Mobley was drafted by the Guardians in the 10th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Durant High School in Plant City, Florida.
The 18-year-old RHP was committed to Florida State but chose to forgo college and play professionally, signing for $1.8 million with Cleveland, a record for a 10th-round pick. He is set to make his pro debut in the upcoming 2025 season.
Scouting Grades
Fastball - 65
Changeup - 55
Curveball - 45
Command - 45
Slider - 55
Overall - 45
Four Seam Fastball
Mobley's current fastball velocity is in the mid-90s and tops out around 99 mph. His lower arm slot gives him a lot of natural movement on the pitch. It's his primary pitch, which already grades above average and has the potential for even further development.
Curveball
Mobley throws his curveball in the mid-to-low 70s. It's less distinct than his slider, which lacks consistency, shape, and release point.
Slider
His slider is in the low-to-mid 80s with lots of horizontal movement. It has the potential to be an above-average pitch in the future. In the long term, his three-quarter arm slot may favor the pitch over his curve.
Changeup
More of a split-changeup, he throws it in the low-80s. The pitch has swing-and-miss potential, flashing impressive fade with lots of downward movement. Another pitch that has potential to be an above-average offering.
Command
Mobley's long limbs can, at times, lead to inconsistencies in his delivery. He showed good control in high school, throwing strikes, but he will need to work on commanding and locating all of his pitches as he continues to develop.
2025 and Future Outlook
Mobley is set to make his pro debut at some point during the 2025 season most likely in the Arizona Complex League.
Mobley's ceiling is extremely high with lots of projection remaining in his long, lanky 6'5" frame and room to add even more velo. His overall stuff is raw, and like any prep draft pick, there is a lot of development that needs to happen moving forward.
If Mobley can develop his off-speed offerings as well as tighten up his command, he could potentially be a front-of-the-rotation type of arm. If he isn't able to develop more in both areas, he could still find himself in a relief role with a power fastball paired with a solid slider and changeup. His current ETA of reaching the major leagues most likely would be around the 2028 season at the earliest.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE Guardians' Gavin Williams Has Revitalized Confidence Heading Into Season Debut
MORE: Guardians Skipper Has No Concerns About Star Closer
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Reveal Big Starting Pitching Update
MORE: Guardians Pitcher Gets Candid on Jarring Opening Day Announcement
MORE: Guardians Slugger Ties Amazing MLB, Franchise Opening Day History