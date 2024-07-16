Cleveland Guardians Select Variety Of Prospects On Final Day Of MLB Draft, Recap Of Each Pick
The 2024 MLB Draft concluded on Tuesday afternoon, and the Cleveland Guardians can be very happy with the class they walked away with.
Round 1 Pick Recap: Travis Bazzana
Round 2 Pick Recap: RHP Braylon Doughty
Round 3 Pick Recap: C Jacob Cozart
After taking only pitchers on Day Two (Rounds 3-10), Cleveland took a mix off both pitchers and position players on the final day.
Here is a recap of all selections from Day Three (Rounds 11-20) of the draft.
Pick 325: SS Garrett Howe - Samford University
After taking nothing but pitchers during Day Two (Rounds 3-10) of the draft, the Guardians selected their first position player since pick 48 and took SS Garrett Howe out of Samford University.
Howe hit .369/.480/.573 with an OPS of 1.054 during his third collegiate season. He may not have the same power at the plate as others do, but Howe has still shown an ability to hit for contact.
He also was named to both the ABCA All-Southeast Region 2nd Team and Brooks Wallace Award (top collegiate SS) Watch List in 2024.
Pick 355: RHP Sean Heppner - University of British Columbia (BC)
Cleveland went right back to selecting pitchers, taking RHP Sean Heppner with their second pick of the day. Heppner had an ERA of 4.79 over 14 games, which started with the UBC. He may have given up his fair share of runs, but the righty did show some encouraging signs with his command.
Heppner struck out 236 batters and only walked 65 during his three-year collegiate career, perhaps if he can elevate his game by developing a go-to swing-and-miss pitch.
Pick 385: C Bennett Thompson - University of Oregon
The Guardians selected their second position player of the day and took C Bennett Thompson with the 385th overall pick.
Thompson hit .286/.391/.423 with an OPS of .814 during his third year at Oregon. He was also named to the Pac-12 Conference All-Tournament Team in 2023.
Pick 415: OF Ryan Cesarini - Saint Joseph's (PA)
Ryan Cesarini became the first outfielder the Guardians took in the 2024 draft. The 21-year-old put together a solid collegiate career at Saint Joseph's (PA), hitting .362/.447/.586 with an OPS of 1.033 over three seasons. He led the team in doubles (17) and tied for the lead in RBI (54) following the 2023 season.
Cesarini graduated high school ranked by Perfect Game as the 23rd best outfielder in Pennsylvania.
Pick 445: RHP Conner Whittaker - Florida State University
The Guardians selected another pitcher with their 15th round pick. RHP Conner Whittaker had a 4.27 ERA and a .253 opponent batting average during his three season at Florida State UNiversity.
Whittaker began last season as a starter, but moved to the bullepn for the second half the season after suffering an injury.
He was named to the Second Team Freshman All-American honors after is first collegiate season where he posted a 2.48 ERA.
Pick 475: RHP Jacob Remily
The Guardians selected another high schooler in Jacob Remily in the 16th round. The 18-year-old threw 14 innings with 13 strike out in the 2024 MLB Draft League.
While MLB's draft tracker identified Remily as a right handed pitcher, Perfect Games also ranked him as the 46th third baseman in the nation.
Pick 505: RHP Logan McGuire - Georgia Tech
The Guardians took another college arm in RHP Logan McGuire with the 505th overall pick. McGuire missed most of the 2023 season with an injury, but he came back to pitch in 2024.
His changeup-fastball stands out with the heater sitting between 90-94 mph. McGuire is still working on developing his slider and curveball.
Pick 535: LHP Isaak Martinez - UC San Diego
The next pitcher off the board was Isaak Martinez, out of UC San Diego. The 22-year-old was big in the back of the bullpen, posting an ERA of 1.85 and saving nine games last season.
Pick 565: RHP Cam Schuelke - Mississippi State University
The Guardians selected RHP Cam Schuelke with their next pick. He appeared in 32 games for the Bulldogs, registering a 4.21 ERA. He's also pitched in the Cape Cod Baseball League for three seasons and has a 3.52 ERA this summer.
Pick 595: RHP Cam Walty - University of Arizona
Cleveland's final pick of the 2024 draft was RHP Cam Walty. The 22-year-old went 8-2 with an ERA of 3.29 last season and was named to third Team All-America and Pac-12 All-Conference.