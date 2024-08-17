Guardians Select Wake Forest Shortstop In Way-Too-Early 2025 MLB Mock Draft
We're nearly a month removed from the 2024 MLB Draft in which the Cleveland Guardians selected Oregon State 2B Travis Bazzana as the No. 1 overall pick. However, it’s never too early to start thinking about next year’s draft.
Bleacher Report released their “Way-Too-Early 2025 MLB Mock Draft” earlier this week and predicted the Guardians to select Wake Forest SS Marek Houston with the 29th overall pick.
Here’s their rationale for the selection:
“After hitting just .220 as a freshman, Houston put together a breakout sophomore season as the starting shortstop and leadoff hitter for Wake Forest. He hit .326/.434/.516 with 25 extra-base hits and 57 runs scored in 54 games while solidifying his status as a sure-fire shortstop at the next level. Houston doesn't offer much over-the-fence power, but his contact skills, athleticism and defense give him a high floor.”
Even though this is a way-too-early prediction, Houston does fit the bill of a classic Guardians pick. He’s a contact-minded hitter who has shown flashes of potential of power during his collegiate career.
Yes, Houston is currently playing shortstop and the Guardians appear to have their middle infield locked up for the future with Bazzana and Andres Gimenez. However, it’s not uncommon for a player to be drafted and switch positions, and Houston appears to have the athleticism to move somewhere else on the diamond.
It’s important to remember that the Guardians have, at times, had one of the best records in baseball. At this pace, they’ll end the season somewhere at the top of the leaderboards. This means they won't have a top pick, even with the lottery being added to the MLB Draft.
We’re almost a year away from the draft, which includes an entire collegiate season of stats and data to sort through, too, but Houston does appear to be an intriguing prospect and player to keep an eye on for the Guardians over the next year.