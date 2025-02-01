Cleveland Baseball Insider

MLB Prospect Analyst Has High Praise For Guardians' Top Prospect

MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis recently made some promising predictions for Cleveland prospect Travis Bazzana.

Logan Potosky

Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon State Beavers infielder Travis Bazzana (37) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Auburn Tigers in the 4th inning during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional game at Coleman Field. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
As the Cleveland Guardians aim to build onto their impressive 2024 season, in which they reached the American League Championship Series, the team's farm system also has many talented prospects ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The Guardians have six prospects on the preseason Top 100 MLB prospects list from The Athletic's Keith Law, five prospects on Baseball America's list, and four on MLB Pipeline's list. And one of Cleveland's prospects is rated as the team's best across all three rankings.

Second baseman Travis Bazzana is ranked as high as MLB Pipeline's 10th-best prospect in baseball, and received high praise from MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis when their rankings were revealed.

"I think he's up in the Big Leagues by the end of the year," Callis said. "I think he's that good a hitter. Talked to a lot of people about him, watched a lot of video. I don't see a weakness. It's a compact left-handed swing. He makes great swing decisions, he doesn't chase, he doesn't swing and miss. He makes hard contact all over the field. He made some adjustments to hit for more power and made it look easy."

Bazzana made history last year when he became the first number one overall pick in Cleveland franchise history out of Oregon State. He then made his Minor League debut with the High-A Lake County Captains just 12 days after he was drafted.

In 27 regular-season games, the 22-year-old batted .238 with 24 hits, seven doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI, and five stolen bases. He eventually helped the Captains win the 2024 Midwest League Championship, batting .316 with six hits, one double, one home run, three RBI, four walks to three strikeouts, two stolen bases, and a .961 OPS during the Midwest League Playoffs.

While Callis believes that Bazzana will make his MLB debut this season, time will ultimately tell if this is the case. When he does, Callis believes that the second baseman has a remarkably bright future.

"You're talking about a future batting champion that might be a 25 [home run]-25 [stolen base] guy," Callis said.

If this type of success is in store, then the Guardians have a future superstar on their hands.

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

