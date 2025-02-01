MLB Prospect Analyst Has High Praise For Guardians' Top Prospect
As the Cleveland Guardians aim to build onto their impressive 2024 season, in which they reached the American League Championship Series, the team's farm system also has many talented prospects ahead of the 2025 campaign.
The Guardians have six prospects on the preseason Top 100 MLB prospects list from The Athletic's Keith Law, five prospects on Baseball America's list, and four on MLB Pipeline's list. And one of Cleveland's prospects is rated as the team's best across all three rankings.
Second baseman Travis Bazzana is ranked as high as MLB Pipeline's 10th-best prospect in baseball, and received high praise from MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis when their rankings were revealed.
"I think he's up in the Big Leagues by the end of the year," Callis said. "I think he's that good a hitter. Talked to a lot of people about him, watched a lot of video. I don't see a weakness. It's a compact left-handed swing. He makes great swing decisions, he doesn't chase, he doesn't swing and miss. He makes hard contact all over the field. He made some adjustments to hit for more power and made it look easy."
Bazzana made history last year when he became the first number one overall pick in Cleveland franchise history out of Oregon State. He then made his Minor League debut with the High-A Lake County Captains just 12 days after he was drafted.
In 27 regular-season games, the 22-year-old batted .238 with 24 hits, seven doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI, and five stolen bases. He eventually helped the Captains win the 2024 Midwest League Championship, batting .316 with six hits, one double, one home run, three RBI, four walks to three strikeouts, two stolen bases, and a .961 OPS during the Midwest League Playoffs.
While Callis believes that Bazzana will make his MLB debut this season, time will ultimately tell if this is the case. When he does, Callis believes that the second baseman has a remarkably bright future.
"You're talking about a future batting champion that might be a 25 [home run]-25 [stolen base] guy," Callis said.
If this type of success is in store, then the Guardians have a future superstar on their hands.