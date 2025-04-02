Bats Fail to Come Alive For Seattle Mariners in 4-1 Loss Against Detroit Tigers
SEATTLE — As the old saying goes — "The more things change, the more they stay the same." The Seattle Mariners were held to one hit in a 4-1 loss against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. The last time the Mariners were held to one hit was in a 2-1 loss on Aug. 15, 2024, also against the Tigers. Victor Robles had the only hit in both games.
"A difficult one tonight," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview Tuesday. "Logan (Gilbert) — I thought he pitched well for those five innings. They got to him a little bit early. But 10 (strikeouts) in five innings. ... Just couldn't get anything going offensively to push more across."
In another example of things staying the same — the Tigers got to the Mariners starting pitcher in the first inning for the second game in a row. Kerry Carpenter and Colt Keith both had RBI singles off Seattle ace Gilbert in the opening inning. Their hits gave Detroit a 2-0 advantage going into the bottom of the first.
Spencer Torkelson hit an RBI double off Gilbert in the top of the third to give a Detroit a 3-0 lead a third of the way through the game.
Gilbert started to figure it out after Torkelson's hit. He finished the game with 10 strikeouts in five innings pitched and walked one batter. He allowed three earned runs on five hits.
"The ones that hit in the first — pretty much all their hits were on the edges," Gilbert said postgame. "Except for one, the weakest hit, which wasn't on the edge. So not really worried about that. But I thought I made good pitches that they hit. ... It's a good battle, good fight over there. They got some good hitters, but I think you just got to trust yourself. I think there's a tendency to try to over-correct in situations like that."
The Mariners had an opportunity to respond to the Tigers' pair of first-inning scores in the home half of the first. Robles led off with a single and Cal Raleigh was walked two at-bats later. The two advanced to second and third base, respectively, after a Randy Arozarena groundout. Both ended up stranded in scoring position.
Seattle didn't get on the board until the bottom of the seventh. Arozarena scored from third on a sacrifice fly hit by Rowdy Tellez. That score cut Detroit's lead down to 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh.
Tigers designated hitter Riley Greene promptly responded with a solo home run to left field off reliever Trent Thornton in the top of the eighth. That long ball resulted in the eventual final of 4-1. It was Greene's third hit and second homer of the series.
The Mariners briefly threatened in the bottom of the ninth after Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch to lead-off the frame. Detroit reliever Tommy Kahnle retired the next three in a row, earned the save and left Rodriguez at second.
Seattle dropped to 2-4. It's the first series loss of the season for the club.
The Mariners will have the opportunity to avoid a sweep at 1:10 p.m. PT on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.
Luis Castillo will start for Seattle and defending American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal will start for the Tigers.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
JORGE POLANCO AWAY FROM MARINERS ON PATERNITY LEAVE: The veteran infielder will be out for at least the rest of the current homestead due to the birth of his child. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SELECT CONTRACT OF LEFTY JHONATHAN DIAZ: The Mariners brought up the southpaw reliever after having to go deep into the bullpen Monday. CLICK HERE
LOGAN GILBERT BRINGS HISTORIC MARK INTO START AGAINST TIGERS: The Mariners Opening Day starter will make his second start of the season while in elite company. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.