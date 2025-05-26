Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Loss Against Houston Astros
The Seattle Mariners had a bad end to what was an otherwise successful 10-game road trip.
The Mariners lost a series 3-1 to the Houston Astros, but finished 6-4 overall on the away trip.
Seattle lost ground in the American League West to Houston with each loss. The Mariners entered the series with a 3.5-lead over the Astros in the division. That lead decreased to 1.5 games after Sunday.
Here's more takeaways from Seattle's series loss to its division rivals:
Changes in store for the offense?
The Mariners offense had a solid start to begin the road trip in a series sweep against the San Diego Padres. They averaged five runs a game during that series. In the final seven games of the road trip, they averaged 3.1 runs a game. Seattle averaged 2.75 runs a game against Houston.
Various players had key hits for the Mariners throughout the series, but it rarely materialized into top-to-bottom contributions in a single game like it did during the club's nine-series win streak earlier this season.
Seattle's starting rotation is nearing full strength, and it might seem counterproductive to find offensive replacements after a 6-4 road trip that included two playoff contenders. But the Mariners have already been more proactive than normal this season by calling up third baseman Ben Williamson and claiming outfielder Leody Taveras off waivers.
If Seattle wants to capitalize on its early-season surge and maximize the potential of the team when the starting rotation is fully healthy, looking for improvements at several positions via the trade market and farm system might be something the organization needs to consider. Especially if the offense doesn't produce more soon.
Mariners starting rotation is back
The trade-off with the Mariners offense taking a step back was that the club's rotation has finally seemed to take the step forward. The Astros scored 19 runs in the series. George Kirby allowed six of those runs, albeit with the asterisk that it was his season debut after beginning the season on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
Outside of Kirby's outing, Seattle's rotation (Emerson Hancock, Bryan Woo and Luis Castillo) all had quality starts against Houston. The trio allowed a combined six earned runs in 18 innings pitched.
The Mariners rotation has finally settled into a nice groove, and it's still not quite at full strength. And that's a good sign for the rest of the season. Bryce Miller and Logan Gilbert should be back soon.
Up next
Seattle will begin the first of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Logan Evans will start for the Mariners and Mitchell Parker will start for the Nationals.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS MANAGER DAN WILSON EJECTED FOR FIRST TIME IN PRO BASEBALL CAREER: The former Mariners catcher and current skipper argued for outfielder Randy Arozarena during a series finale against the Houston Astros on Sunday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS DROP FOUR-GAME SERIES TO ASTROS, LOSE 5-3 ON SUNDAY: The Mariners dropped their first road series of their last eight and failed to preserve an early lead against the Astros on Sunday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACE LOGAN GILBERT COULD BE DUE FOR MULTIPLE REHAB OUTINGS: The 2024 All-Star is progressing well from his injury, but will likely still need a stint in the minor leagues before returning to the starting rotation. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.