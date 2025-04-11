Bad News: Seattle Mariners' Victor Robles Will Likely Be Out Longer Than 12 Weeks with Injury
Last Sunday, Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles dislocated his left shoulder by making an incredible catch up against the netting in right field at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Additionally, we found out that Robles obtained a small fracture in that shoulder. Reportedly, he's out for 12 weeks: Six weeks to heal and six weeks to rehab.
However, his absence from the Mariners specifically looks like it will be longer. On Friday's edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, we caught up with Dr. Michael Fu of the Hospital for Special Surgery. He's an orthopedic surgeon and shoulder expert, and the former team doctor of the Chicago White Sox.
He said that he thinks the 12-week timeframe is fair, but he also added that he doesn't think Robles will start playing in games until the 12-week mark, meaning his rehab assignment will take him beyond the 12 weeks.
"Everybody's a little different, obviously, but in my experience, it's probably going to be 12 weeks and then getting back into some games. It's variable how long he'll take to get warmed up again...but typically it's 12 weeks and then back into return to sport, game action."
Robles was hitting .273 in the early going for Seattle. He stole 30 bases last season in 77 games and is a spark plug at the top of the lineup.
You can hear the full conversation with Dr. Fu as part of the podcast below:
The Mariners are back in action on Friday night against the Texas Rangers at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses more about the win over the Astros and what this could mean for Julio Rodriguez. Furthermore, he talks about where the roster should go after injuries to Ryan Bliss and Victor Robles. We also have an exclusive chat with Cal Raleigh's father, Todd, about Cal's contract extension and we talk with Dr. Michael Fu, an orthopedic surgeon and shoulder expert, on what's up for Victor Robles. CLICK HERE:
JR AT AUGUSTA: Ken Griffey Jr., arguably the greatest player in M's history, is serving as a credentialed photographer for the Masters at Augusta National. CLICK HERE:
SNOW DELETES APOLOGY: After tweeting an insensitive comment about Victor Robles after his injury on Sunday and then deleting it, former Giants first baseman JT Snow apologized, and then deleted that too. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.