BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Franchise Star Julio Rodriguez Returning to Outfield
SEATTLE — Dan Wilson will manage the first major league game of his career for the Seattle Mariners at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday against the San Francisco Giants.
There will be a lot of pressure on Wilson to lead the Mariners to their first postseason since 2022. With 34 games left in the season, the team trails the Houston Astros by 5.5 games in the American League West going into Friday.
Luckily for Wilson, he'll have the face of the franchise back in the outfield.
Julio Rodriguez will play in the outfield for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain on July 21 against Houston. He'll get the start in his usual position in center field and bat second in the order behind first baseman Luke Raley.
Rodriguez spent three weeks on the injured list before returning as a designated hitter on Aug. 11 during a Sunday Night Baseball game against the New York Mets.
Rodriguez didn't do well in his first game back and went 0-for-5, but he's been one of Seattle's most consistent hitters since.
He had a rough series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and went a combined 0-for-9 in his last two games.
Rodriguez is batting .260 this season with 11 home runs, 38 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.
Rodriguez's return will also help give Victor Robles, who's been filling in for him at center field, a little bit more of a breather.
Robles missed the series finale against the Dodgers on Wednesday with sore hip flexors and was out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants. He was taking batting practice before Friday's game and will likely return to the lineup sooner rather than later.
Rodriguez's return in the outfield is a good sign for the Mariners. His athleticism and ability to rob extra-base hits is well-documented and getting some extra oomph on offense will help Seattle down the stretch.
