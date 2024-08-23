Seattle Mariners Looking at Tough Pitching Battles Against San Francisco Giants
The Seattle Mariners will begin the first series of the Dan Wilson era at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday against the San Francisco Giants.
Thursday was one of the most eventful days in recent team history. Nine-year manager Scott Servais was fired after helping lead the the team to its first playoff appearance in 21 years in 2022. And Wilson, a former catcher and team Hall of Famer who was on all four playoff teams prior to Servais' tenure, was hired in his stead.
But Thursday was also a day off for the players. And a needed one.
On top of giving the team a day to digest the news that their skipper would no longer be in the clubhouse, it also gave the team a break after a disastrous 1-8 road trip in which they got swept twice.
Seattle will begin a six-game homestead against the Giants with the top of the starting rotation lined up. And there will be a couple familiar faces from San Francisco's side of the dugout that will also be on the mound.
Aug. 23 (Friday) — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Hayden Birdsong (San Francisco)
Castillo had a streak of seven quality starts that was snapped in his last outing Aug. 17 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Castillo has had at least six strikeouts in four of his last five starts.
Birdsong is in the middle of his rookie season and has been up-and-down in his nine starts this year. He has a 5.01 ERA and has mustered just one quality start.
Aug. 24 (Saturday) — George Kirby/TBD (Seattle) vs. Blake Snell (San Francisco)
The Mariners still have their probable pitchers past Friday labeled as to be determined according to MLB.com. There might be a possibility Wilson changes up the rotation. But it would be unlikely at this point in the season.
Kirby had one of the worst starts of his career on Aug. 13 against the Detroit Tigers when he gave up 11 runs (six earned) in 3.2 innings pitched. He bounced back in his latest appearance on Aug. 18. He allowed two earned runs off four hits and fanned five batters in six innings pitched. His start was the only one that the Mariners won during their road trip.
Kirby will go against Seattle native and fan-favorite Blake Snell.
Snell has been lights out for the Giants since being activated off the IL on July 9. He's rattled off quality starts in seven of his last eight appearances and has four starts with 10 or more strikeouts over that stretch.
Aug. 25 (Sunday) — Bryan Woo/TBD (Seattle) vs. Robbie Ray (San Francisco)
Seattle will wrap up its series against San Francisco against former Mariners starter Robbie Ray. The former Mariners starter has started five games since being activated off the 60-day IL on July 24. His most recent start was his best of the season. He struck out nine batters and allowed one earned run off three hits in 6.2 innings pitched.
Woo is on the best stretch of his young career. He has four straight quality starts of more than six innings pitched with at least five strikeouts in all of them.
There's going to be a lot of potential distractions for the team with Wilson coming in and Servais being let go.
But Julio is Rodriguez is nearing a return to the outfield and JP Crawford is reportedly progressing in his return from injury.
Seattle has 34 games left in the season and is 5.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West.
The Mariners will hope that a favorable start to a homestead and Wilson's addition will give the team the spark it needs for a postseason push.
