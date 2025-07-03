Cal Raleigh Becomes Second Member of Seattle Mariners to Accomplish Special Feat in 2025
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was named the American League Player of the Month after a historically good June that saw him hit .300 with a 1.088 OPS and 11 home runs.
Juan Soto of the New York Mets earned the corresponding award in the National League.
Per the Mariners, Raleigh is the first player in the organization to win Player of the Month since Julio Rodriguez accomplished the feat in August of 2023. He's the second member of the M's to win a monthly award this season, joining Andres Munoz, who was named the Reliever of the Month for March/April.
It's been a banner season for Raleigh, who leads the major leagues in home runs with 33 entering play on Thursday. He's just one home run away from tying his career-high of 34, and his 71 RBIs are well on the way to breaking his personal record of 100 in that category.
As a reward for his great numbers, Raleigh has been named the starting catcher for the American League All-Star team and he will represent the Mariners at the Home Run Derby prior to the All-Star Game.
The 'Big Dumper' has also started to gain some national recognition, as he's recently appeared on the 'Dan Patrick Show,' and the 'Pat McAfee Show.' He's also been featured in GQ Magazine.
The Mariners enter play on Thursday at 45-41 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They'll finish out a series with the Kansas City Royals at 7:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Monday, talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers, and the big homestand that begins on Monday against the Royals and Pirates. Furthermore, what's the future for Randy Arozarena in Seattle, and we're joined by M's top prospect Colt Emerson, who is the No. 16 prospect in baseball. CLICK HERE:
IN THE RECORD BOOKS: After a solid, six-inning start on Monday night, George Kirby is in the company of some Mariners' legends. CLICK HERE:
MILESTONE RANDY: Randy Arozarena hit his 100th career home run on Monday night, becoming the third M's player to accomplish the feat this season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.