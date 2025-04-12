Seattle Mariners Outfielder Victor Robles Discusses Lengthy Shoulder Injury
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will be without one of their most dynamic players for the next several weeks.
Starting Mariners right fielder and lead-off hitter Victor Robles suffered a dislocated left shoulder that resulted in a humeral head fracture during a game against the San Francisco Giants on April 6 at Oracle Park. Robles suffered the injury making one of the best catches of the season.
Robles will undergo another evaluation later this week on his shoulder. But the early prognosis is that he will avoid surgery and be out at least 12 weeks, which would place his return in mid-to-late July.
Robles has been with the Mariners during their current homestead and has been a vocal supporter from the dugout.
Robles spoke with the media for the first time since suffering his injury before a game against the Texas Rangers on Friday.
"Yeah, I'm not gong to lie, I was a little sad about it," Robles said via translator Freddy Llanos. "But you kind of have to accept it. ... I feel good. I feel like my arm and hand are getting a little bit more strength. I've been day-by-day, but obviously it's a little too early to say if I can pick up a bat and start swinging it. But internally, I feel good."
Robles will wait until the prognosis at the end of the week to find out what his rehabilitation will look like and how often he'll be with the team going forward. But he has no regrets on making the play that put him on the shelf. He said that he would "100%" go for the catch again.
"I just remember we were in a very exciting game," Robles said. "And when that ball went up, I saw a diamond. And I got to go chase that diamond. I saw the ball and just went out for it and tried to do my job. ... I still ask myself — 'How does a net fracture you like that?' Which is one of the reasons I went so hard over there, because of a net."
This is the first serious shoulder injury of his career. He'll have an unfamiliar style of recovery rehab. There's a still a potential for surgery. But if Robles avoids that, and makes his way back in 12 weeks, he's not changing the way he'll play.
"I think that's just something that defines and characterizes myself," Robles said. "Going out there and giving 110%. So I'm not going to change or do anything that makes me different."
Robles is hitting .273 (12-for-44) this season with three runs, three doubles, three RBIs and three steals.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEVERAL MARINERS PLAYERS TEST OUT TORPEDO BATS: Many Mariners hitters gave the newest baseball equipment phenomenon a try before the second leg of their current homestead. CLICK HERE
SEATTLE MARINERS RECALL RIGHT-HANDED RELIEVER CASEY LEGUMINA: The Mariners bolstered their bullpen yet again before a game against the Texas Rangers on Friday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS "OPEN" TO BRINGING UP BEN WILLIAMSON: The Mariners third base project might make his debut sooner rather than expected due to the team's limited options on the hot corner. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.