Seattle Mariners Outfielder Victor Robles Hungry to Accomplish More
There were many words to describe the Seattle Mariners offense last season. For most of the year, "energy" wasn't one of them.
The Mariners hitting unit looked lethargic at times and ended up leading the league in strikeouts (1,625). That changed when Victor Robles was inserted into the order.
The former top-five prospect, who was signed by Seattle on June 4, became the spark plug of an offense that was significantly improved over the last month of the season.
Robles hit .328 with four home runs, 26 RBIs and stole 30 bases for the Mariners in 77 games last season.
Robles has already set the bar high for himself in 2025 with a goal of 40 swiped bases by the All-Star break. But his expectations aren't limited to himself.
Robles sat down to talk with Seattle Sports 710 on Saturday and complimented the talent of the team while also mentioning his desire to accomplish more.
"Overall, (my goal is) trying to keep being myself," Robles said via an interpreter. "Going out there and injecting that adrenaline to the guys. Because this is a good team. This is a good team, and you saw it. Unfortunately we were one game short of making that playoffs. But I think we have a great team. There's a lot of talent on there. And it's just that, going out there and injecting that energy so we can accomplish some of those goals. ... There's days when I'm tired. But then I come in with that mentality of, 'I'm tired of not accomplishing what I want to accomplish.' And going with that mentality, I think it's helped me a lot."
Shannon Drayer wrote about Robles further in an article published on sports.mynorthwest.com. In that article, which excerpted quotes from his interview, Robles called his time with Seattle "more than a blessing."
Robles earned a two-year, $9.75 million extension during the season for his resurgent year. And even if he doesn't quite have the numbers he did in 2024, he'll likely continue to be the spark plug of the team in more ways than one.
