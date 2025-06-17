Could Seattle Mariners Go After Roster Reunion with Former Key Reliever?
Former Seattle Mariners reliever Erik Swanson has been designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays, leading us to wonder if the Seattle Mariners could pursue a reunion with him.
Swanson, 31, played for the Mariners from 2019-2022, becoming an integral part of the bullpen in the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. He helped the Mariners get to the playoffs in 2022, going 3-2 with a 1.68 ERA in 57 games that season. He struck out 70 batters in 53.2 innings and was especially effective against left-handers. The Mariners traded Swanson to the Blue Jays before the 2023 season for Teoscar Hernandez.
He was excellent in Toronto in 2023, going 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA, but the wheels fell off in 2024. He got injured and only appeared in 45 games, pitching to a 5.03 ERA. This year, he's only made six big-league appearances, pitching to a 15.19 ERA. He's made four appearances in Triple-A, owning an ERA of 9.00. Swanson missed time this year with carpal tunnel syndrome in his right forearm, but he just returned and is healthy.
The Mariners have need for extra bullpen arms, but it's unclear how they could make room for Swanson at this time. Trent Thornton owns an ERA of more than seven, but given that he's out of options, the team would have to designate him for assignment, something they apparently don't want to do.
The M's will be back in action on Tuesday against the Red Sox. First pitch at T-Mobile Park is 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about a really disappointing Monday loss to the Boston Red Sox and what it means moving forward. Then, he talks about if the Mariners could have been the team to acquire Rafael Devers from Boston and he gets perspective from Red Sox Insider Tom Caron of NESN. Do the Mariners line up with Boston for any other deals? And, former M's infielder Jose Caballero stops by the show. CLICK HERE:
CATCHING ATTENTION: Cal Raleigh is even drawing the attention of his former teammates for what he's doing this season. Recently, Mariners on SI had a chance to catch up with former M's infielder Jose Caballero. CLICK HERE:
DIFFERENT STORIES: Randy Johnson recently gave an interesting answer on why he chose the Arizona Diamondbacks for his Hall of Fame plaque. However, it runs counter to what Johnson said just a week ago. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.